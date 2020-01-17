HOLBROOK — Ryland Hunter Haynes, 20, pleaded not guilty in the Navajo County Superior Court last month to two counts of unlawfully killing livestock, two counts of criminal damage, all Class 5 felonies, and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon, a Class 6 felony.
Haynes was arrested on Oct. 11, 2019, and accused of shooting two domestic horses in Pinedale. The dead horses were discovered on Sept. 30 near Capps Ranch Road, north of State Route 260. Court records suggest that he posted a $5,000 commercial bond and retained Show Low attorney Ronald Wood as defense counsel.
At Hayne’s arraignment on Dec. 2, he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is presumed by law to be innocent. At the hearing, Wood notified the court that the case had been filed in Coconino County— possibly a mix-up about what county the alleged shooting happened. His next court date is Feb. 6; he was released on his own recognizance.
