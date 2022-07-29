HOBLROOK — A press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office last Friday stated that during a continuation of an operation called Clean Communities, a number of law enforcement agencies teamed up on July 13th and 14th, 2022. The effort resulted in a total of 27 arrests, 24 traffic stops, 1 stolen vehicle recovered, and 5 grams of methamphetamine seized. The effort included the Major Crimes Apprehension Team, (MCAT) the U.S. Marshals, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Show Low Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Arizona Department of Public Safety Northern Investigations, Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), Holbrook Police Department, and Navajo County Probation in a “very proactive enforcement detail” in Navajo County, according to NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.

The majority of arrests were of persons who allegedly failed to appear at court, and included (reported age of the arrestee in parenthesis) Elizabeth Eaglebull, (38) Glenn Petranovich, (33) Carla Torrez, (39) Yvette Rivero, (53) Ervina Martinez (38) Sierra Turnage, (37) Sonya Ortiz, (35) Susan Bahry, (59) Dennis Spillman, (29) Kelle Sowle, (29) Nicklas Ponwith, (39) Matthew Monroe (33) Anthony Minninger (43) and Ervina Martinez (38). Failure to appear happens when a person is summoned to court on a particular day and doesn’t appear. The defendant sometimes is told of their new court date during a prior court hearing, or in the case of a new charge, summonses are issued and either served in person or mailed to the person’s last known address.

