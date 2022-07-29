HOBLROOK — A press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office last Friday stated that during a continuation of an operation called Clean Communities, a number of law enforcement agencies teamed up on July 13th and 14th, 2022. The effort resulted in a total of 27 arrests, 24 traffic stops, 1 stolen vehicle recovered, and 5 grams of methamphetamine seized. The effort included the Major Crimes Apprehension Team, (MCAT) the U.S. Marshals, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Show Low Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Arizona Department of Public Safety Northern Investigations, Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), Holbrook Police Department, and Navajo County Probation in a “very proactive enforcement detail” in Navajo County, according to NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
The majority of arrests were of persons who allegedly failed to appear at court, and included (reported age of the arrestee in parenthesis) Elizabeth Eaglebull, (38) Glenn Petranovich, (33) Carla Torrez, (39) Yvette Rivero, (53) Ervina Martinez (38) Sierra Turnage, (37) Sonya Ortiz, (35) Susan Bahry, (59) Dennis Spillman, (29) Kelle Sowle, (29) Nicklas Ponwith, (39) Matthew Monroe (33) Anthony Minninger (43) and Ervina Martinez (38). Failure to appear happens when a person is summoned to court on a particular day and doesn’t appear. The defendant sometimes is told of their new court date during a prior court hearing, or in the case of a new charge, summonses are issued and either served in person or mailed to the person’s last known address.
Martinez was also charged with promoting prison contraband. That charge sometimes issues when a person is booked into jail and during the booking process, and contraband like drugs or paraphernalia are found on the person or among their property.
Minninger was also arrested for an alleged probation violation as was Joseph McClane (61) and Meredith Davis (37). Probation is voluntary—the vast majority of convicts agree to probation because the alternative is prison. The allegation means that the defendant agreed to be on probation for a prior crime but violated a term of that probation. Common violations include not reporting to the probation officer, committing a new crime or producing a biological sample, typically urine, containing a banned substance.
Davis was also arrested for allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia as was Austin Ybarra (31.) Tara Miller’s (37) charges include possession of dangerous drugs and drugs for sale. Mercedes Estudillo (29) was also charged with possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia. Kristen Hess (38) was charged with two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, transporting them and intending to sell them.
Other arrests included Danny Borque (23) for allegedly violating his pre-trial release conditions. That means he was released on his own recognizance or on a bond pending trial and is alleged to have violated a condition of his release. Martin Parker (55) was arrested for allegedly failing to comply with a previous court order, like a term of a sentence, as was Sierra Turnage (37) and Joletta Johns (45.)
Nathan Austin (51) was arrested on a child support warrant. The system handles child support warrants like this: If the state can prove a defendant owing child support could have paid the court-ordered amount but didn’t, or didn’t make a good faith effort to pay it, the defendant is usually sent to jail with work-release privileges so that money can be earned to pay the arrearage and then the defendant is released once it’s paid up or substantially paid up.
Finally, Vanessa Sacatero (49) was arrested for unlawful means of transportation (possibly connected to the stolen car the NCSO says was recovered) and fleeing the police.
