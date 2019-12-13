HOLBROOK — Deputies along with K-9 Zolton conducted a traffic stop Dec. 7, on I-40. During the traffic stop, Zolton alerted on the vehicle, a probable cause search revealed 100.9 pounds of high-grade marijuana concealed in large duffle bags. An estimated street value of $300,000. The drugs were being illegally transported over state lines.
Two subjects were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail. Mario Saenz Jr., 27, of San Antonio, Texas, and Marc Urroz-Perez, 22, of Shelton, Nebraska, both were charged with transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, and possession of marijuana.
Sheriff David Clouse stated, “I would like to thank our deputies for all their hard work and dedication in keeping our community safe and taking illegal drugs off the streets.”
