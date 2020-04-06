SHOW LOW - A routine traffic stop related to open containers of alcohol in a vehicle ended with police nabbing a man wanted by Navajo County on relatively serious charges and on a felony drug warrant.
Russell Titus, 21, of Winslow, was arrested March 27 on White Mountain Road in the vicinity of Pine Oaks charged with doing 92 mph in a posted 45 mph zone (criminal speeding), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in a (moving) vehicle.
Cited and released, for open containers of alcohol in a vehicle were Ivana A Wauneka, 21, and Issac A. Wauneka, 23, of Winslow.
Police said officers found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle along with oils derived from processing marijuana.
All of the occupants of the vehicle reportedly admitted to having the open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.
During citation on those charges, police discovered a felony warrant out of the Navajo County Superior Court in Titus’ name on drug charges that came with a $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.