Numerous items of evidence were located linking the three subjects to the vehicle burglary. The victim described items she was missing, which most were found to be in the possession of the three subjects. The total amount of damage to the vehicle was $32,600.
Gordon was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal damage, and possession of stolen property. Caldrick was arrested and charged with burglary, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were transported to the Navajo County Detention Center in Holbrook. The juvenile was released to Whiteriver Police Department.
