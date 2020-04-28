HOLBROOK
— On April 23, deputies responded to the Woodruff area for a report of a vehicle burglary. Upon further investigation, several other vehicles in the area were also burglarized. The vehicle they were found driving was also reported stolen out of Snowflake Taylor Police Department.
Two suspects were arrested and booked into Navajo County Detention Center in Holbrook.
Steven Smith, 35 of Snowflake, was arrested and booked for 5 counts of burglary, 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and 1 count of open container in a motor vehicle.
Paul Ingraham, 26, of Snowflake, was arrested and booked for 5 counts of burglary and 1 count of false reporting to law enforcement.
Sheriff David Clouse stated “As always, I am proud of the work from our deputies and surrounding agencies. I am committed to making a difference in drug and property crimes in Navajo County. This case is another opportunity to bring people to justice.”
