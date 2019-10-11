WOODRUFF — Anthony Marc Mayfield, 64, of Woodruff, has been charged with two counts of endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon, at least one of which is a felony, after allegedly firing shots towards two men.
Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area near Old Woodruff Road and Johnson Hill Trail on September 25 after two calls to 911. The callers said that they heard shots. One caller, new to the area had taken a bike ride and came across another man who was riding a motorcycle looking for a dog. The men did not know each other and after chatting briefly went on their separate ways. That’s when the both heard gunshots and the bicyclist thought bullets whizzed by him, said Sheriff David Clouse in a press release. Both men called the emergency number.
After arriving, deputies located a residence in the 5800 block of Old Woodruff Road from where they suspected the shots came. They made contact with Mayfield. The sheriff said he would not cooperate with the deputies, ignored their commands and had a pit bull dog the in the home which Mayfield used “to intimidate” the deputies, Clouse said.
Mayfield also had a 9mm handgun in his possession and after talking with the deputies, agreed to place it on a table. He then admitted to firing shots and was arrested, said Clouse. The law says a suspect can be detained for 48 business hours for the state to decide to file charges and Mayfield was detained. Navajo County prosecutors filed a direct complaint in the Snowflake Justice Court. As typical, Mayfield was set for a preliminary hearing in that court; that’s the proceeding in which a judge determines if the state has probable cause to support the charges. It is yet unknown whether Mayfield waived that proceeding, but the case was transferred to the superior court and an attorney was appointed to represent him.
The case is in its very early stages, and Mayfield will be arraigned shortly. That’s when he will be read the charges against him and formally enter a plea. According to jail records, Mayfield was being held in the Navajo County Jail at press time. The terms of his release and the amount of bond, if any, is not yet known.
