HOLBROOK — The magical Zolton has done it again.
Navajo County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction on Interstate 40 at mile post 225 near the Winslow area on Nov. 4, around 11 a.m. that resulted in a large amount of dangerous drugs being seized.
After further investigation, K-9 Deputy Zolton preformed a free-air sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in an alert.
With probable cause to search the vehicle established, three clear plastic packages of small white pills believed to be Fentanyl and 15 packages containing a white crystalline substance believed to be Methamphetamine were revealed during a search.
There were approximately 3,300 fentanyl pills and 18 pounds of methamphetamine, with a total street value of $400,000.
Erika Patricia Guillen-Nunez, 42, of Norwalk, California, Carlos Alfredo Lopez-Tamayo, 27, of Chino, California, and Gilberto Ayala-Alonso, 45, of Artesia, California, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail on charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs.
