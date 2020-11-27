SHOW LOW — Police arrested two people shortly after midnight Nov. 11 after a potentially deadly domestic situation involving a box cutter ended with only a relatively minor injury to one person.
Danielle L. Di Valentino, 24, of Show Low was arrested and charged with cutting the hand of 22-year-old Benjamin E. Carrasco, also of Show Low, after she allegedly held the box cutter to his throat.
Police said Carrasco allegedly snuck uninvited into Di Valentino’s home that she shares with two children, ages 1 and 5.
The 1-year-old is a child in common with Carrasco.
Police said that during an argument between Di Valentino and Carrasco while the children were in the home, Di Valentino allegedly admitted shoving Carrasco and scratching him adding that the confrontation caused the children to begin crying.
When officers arrived on-scene they arrested both Di Valentino and Carrasco on domestic violence charges and on warrants.
Carrasco was charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related criminal trespassing, domestic violence-related assault and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $929 bond.
Di Valentino was charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related aggravated assault and on a Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court warrant for aggravated assault involving a minor that came with a $500 bond.
