SHOW LOW — Police arrested Richard M. Yepiz, 27, a resident of Show Low and a tier 3 sex offender who is required to update his information with local law enforcement quarterly or whenever his living conditions change.
Yepiz allegedly failed to do so for three months after he moved from his previous residence in Show Low to one in the 2900 block of Rainbow Lake Drive.
He was arrested Aug. 25 when police discovered he had not told local law enforcement of the residential change.
After being arrested on the sex offender charge, police allegedly found a usable quantity of marijuana in his possession.
He was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana.
Yepiz does not have a valid state issued medical marijuana card.
