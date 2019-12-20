• Dec. 5 — Show Low Police arrested Cristi J. Hemsley, 40, of Show Low, on two warrants. One out of Gila County Sheriff’s Office for child support that came with a $520 bond, and the other out of the Pinetop Justice Court for failure to appear that came with an additional $500 bond. Debbie L. Kobya, 60, of Globe, was also arrested, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Jason G. Ruder, 46, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old boy, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the boy was stopped on Clark Road driving for driving erratically when a drug dog reportedly alerted to the boy’s vehicle inside which police said they found the contraband in the form of processed marijuana “butter”.
— Police cited and released Brian C. Boseke, 48, of Show Low, charged with driving with a revoked California license.
• Dec. 6 — Police cited and released Lynn A. Hinchey, 36, of Overgaard, charged with shoplifting approximately $132 in merchandise from Walmart in the self check out lanes.
— Police arrested Trey D. Stock, 22, of Taylor, charged with possession of marijuana (THC vape cartridge) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, and a 14-year-old Concho boy, both charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Sarah L. Watkins, 33, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license and on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant on two counts of failure to appear on original theft charges that came with a $500 bond.
• Dec. 7 — Police cited and released Necia M. Adams, 33, of Show Low, charged with endangerment and failure to comply with law enforcement. Police said that as her child was having an allergic reaction to peanuts, she drove through barricades and past police directing traffic for the Show Low light parade in a panic to get home and treat her child. Police said she ignored commands by police to pull over and/or stop and was found at her residence after the fact at which time she explained why she drove in such a manner.
• Dec. 8 — Police arrested Sarah R. Maloy, 32, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants. One for criminal trespassing that came with a $750 bond and the other for domestic violence-related assault that came with an additional $500 bond.
— Police arrested Cortnie C. Robinson, 33, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with her live-in boyfriend with who she has 2 children, Robinson allegedly caused a disturbance and smashed the boyfriend’s truck’s back window with a hammer.
— Police cited and released Cayle J. Schroder, 21, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding for allegedly doing 78 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
• Dec. 9 – Police arrested Cortnie C. Robinson, 33, of Show Low, on a warrant for interference.
— Police arrested Jeffrey C. Crandall, 31, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Matthew B. Mace, 50, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant for failure to appear on original charges of threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct that came with a $10,000 bond.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and released a 14-year-old boy, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (marijuana pipe).
— Police arrested Amy McAuliffe, 44, of Clay Springs, charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of paraphernalia.
— Police cited and released Patrick W. Beausoleil, 31, of Show Low, on a warrant out of the Arrowhead Justice Court for driving with a suspended license that came with a $1,009 bond.
