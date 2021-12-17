The following reports and arrests were released by local law enforcement agencies. All persons listed are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. After reviewing the cases the county attorney’s office often drops or modifies charges.
Nov. 29 — Show Low Police arrested Tanner D. Butler, 30, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to comply that came with combined bonds of $396.
Dec. 1 —Police arrested Becky L. Johnson, 50, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear that came with combined bonds of $1,500.
— Police arrested Deanna Bourque, 31, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct-fighting.
Dec. 3 — Police arrested Danielle R. Beach, 34, of Show Low, charged with assault.
Dec. 4 — Police arrested Michael J. Bikoski, 52, of Lakeside, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct-fighting and refusing to provide law enforcement with a correct name.
Dec. 5 — Police arrested Christopher J. Assisi, 44, of Show Low, on a Show Low warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Antwan K. Johnson, 20, of Whiteriver, charged with underage drinking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with a 17-year-old Whiteriver juvenile, charged with underage drinking.
