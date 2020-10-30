SHOW LOW — The Show Low Police Department has been awarded $22,302 in grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) and Oversight Council for DUI enforcement and radars, according to a press release by Show Low PD Community Relations staff Kristine Sleighter, Oct. 7.
The funds will be used by Show Low police officers to enforce Driving Under the Influence (DUI) laws. SLPD will collaborate with the White Mountain DUI Task Force to make this happen.
The parameters of the grant allow officers to enforce speed, criminal speed and aggressive driving laws. They can also host something called Advanced Roadside Impaired Driver Education Training (ARIDE) courses for the Task Force “as well as purchase two new radars for speed enforcement,” also states the release.
“The financial, criminal, and human cost of driving impaired places a heavy burden on all involved,” states the release. “Increased enforcement will take place throughout the grant cycle with the goal to have officers highly visible, aggressively enforcing DUI laws, removing impaired drivers from the roadway, and helping to keep our highways safe for travel.”
Holiday DUI Task Force Statistics
The DUI enforcement seems just in time for the holidays. The most recent annual report published by the State of Arizona Highway Safety for fiscal year 2019 indicates that Thanksgiving is one of the most prolific holidays for DUIs.
Although the data is only available up through Thanksgiving 2019, the trend between 2013 to 2018 clearly shows the most DUI arrests occur between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
The next highest rate of DUI arrests, by holiday, is Labor Day. Labor Day is followed by Memorial Day, and finally, Independence Day. These holidays fluctuate while Thanksgiving to New Year’s remains the most dangerous time on the road.
In 2018, there were 2,739 DUI arrests in Arizona between Thanksgiving 2017 and New Year’s Day 2019. This was followed by 539 arrests on Labor Day, 492 on Memorial Day and 290 on Fourth of July. (Thanksgiving 2019 data is not yet available.)
The statistics are similar for 2017 with 2,234 arrests in Arizona between Thanksgiving 2017 and New Year’s Day 2018. This was followed by 570 arrests on Memorial Day 2017, 562 arrests on Fourth of July 2017 and 502 arrests on Labor Day 2017.
The Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day data includes the Christmas holiday and that it stretches from late November to Jan. 1, which is roughly 37 days. The DUI arrest rate is still 4½ times the rate of any other single holiday. This quadruple DUI arrest rate is similar in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov.
