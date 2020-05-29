ST. JOHNS – The St. Johns Police Department has been very busy the last few years, submitting for – and receiving—grants and donations to make improvements in public safety. Those efforts have paid off well, amounting to over $350,000 in awards since December of 2017.
The department has been very proud of their grant awards and the money it has saved the city. Recent additions such as new radios, records equipment, in-car computers, and mental health and community services have been possible due to the hard work the department has put into grant writing.
And the department has no intention of stopping any time soon. The St. Johns Police Department has submitted over $980,000 dollars in new grant applications since March 2020.
The police department needs some new vehicles to replace those with “significant issues” and mechanical failures, and a new evidence storage and processing building, something that was brought up as an issue as the department began to prepare for accreditation with the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. The department is required by law to keep evidence while crimes are investigated and prosecuted, or while owners of stolen goods are sought. Sometimes, evidence can be held for decades. With storage within the department’s location shrinking, a new building will eventually be necessary. New vehicles and a new evidence facility are both prohibitively expensive for the small-town department, which is why grant awards are so important.
