St. Johns — The police department just got a vote of approval from the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police.
They voted to award the SJPD initial accreditation through the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
That makes the SJPD one of only eight agencies in the state to get ALEAP accreditation.
SJPD Chief Lance Spivey knows what it means to his department, eat and the community.
“By achieving accreditation, the St. Johns Police Department has proven to the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program Commission that the department is compliant with the 174 standards that have been adopted by the commission. These standards are considered ‘best practices’ in the state of Arizona for Arizona law enforcement agencies. The initial accreditation is awarded to agencies for a four-year period,” Spivey said in a July 20 press release announcing the accreditation. “The St. Johns Police Department is a small agency, this task required every member of the department to assist in compiling all of the evidence that proved to ALEAP that we are a professional policing organization. Without their help, the department would not have been accredited. Our community can be assured that the St. Johns Police Department provides professional police services, which is so important today.”
To get the coveted accreditation the SJPD conducted a self-assessment period in September of last year reviewing and updating policies and procedures as needed and auditing operations to provide practice-based data/information to the ALEAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.