SANDERS — Interstate 40 was the scene of another significant drug bust by Apache County Sheriff’s deputies.
On Aug. 28 around 10 a.m. an Apache County a deputy arrested a Texas man transporting 101 pounds of marijuana.
Juan Raoul-Hernandez, 53, of Houston, Texas, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and transportation of marijuana for sale.
A press release from Apache County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Shane Bevington stated that a deputy on patrol near milepost 336 made a routine traffic stop for a minor violation.
During the stop the deputy noticed inconsistencies in Raoul-Hernandez’s explanation of where he was traveling to and why.
Then, a drug-sniffing K-9 the deputy had with him alerted to the vehicle Raoul-Hernandez was driving, giving the deputy probable cause to search.
In the trunk the deputy allegedly discovered the 101 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of approximately $303,000 or more.
A check of inmates in the Apache County Jail Sept. 9 did not show Raoul-Hernandez still in custody.
