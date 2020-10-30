SHOW LOW — Police arrested two people around 7:40 p.m. Oct. 15 at the city park after getting calls about someone pointing a gun at them.
Police arrested Zechariah D. Palie, 18, of Show Low, charged with false reporting to law enforcement and disorderly conduct. A 17-year-old Snowflake boy was arrested and referred to juvenile authorities on charges of disorderly conduct involving a weapon and aggravated assault.
According to the initial police report, either the boy or Palie allegedly pointed a pistol with threat at more than one person in the park, one of the victims allegedly being a man who was with his family.
Police said that after that alleged incident, the boy again pointed the firearm at another victim in the park, this time allegedly threatening to shoot the victim as witnesses stood by. No one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.