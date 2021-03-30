HOLBROOK —Two California men are in the Navajo County jail under $25,000 bonds each on charges of possession of narcotic drugs (16,000 pills of fentanyl), possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.
Felipe Guadalupe-Guerrero, 25, and Francisco Estrella-Valdez, 22, both of California were arrested by the NCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit on Third Street in Winslow Tuesday, March 23 a little before noon for a traffic violation at which time 16 sandwich baggies containing 16,000 fentanyl pills marked M30 (counterfeit pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl) were allegedly discovered in the vehicle both men were in.
Deputies were reportedly granted consent by the vehicle’s owner to search the vehicle.
The estimated street value of the pills is around $500,000.
“Navajo County is seeing an increase of this very dangerous drug entering our communities. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) Drug Task Force are working around the clock to prevent these drugs from coming in and to apprehend those bringing it and selling it.” NCSO Sheriff David Clouse is quoted in a press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.