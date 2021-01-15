On Saturday, Jan 9, at 8:05 a.m., a Department of Public Safety State Trooper attempted to stop the driver of a black Land Rover Range Rover traveling approximately 100 mph on U.S. 60, through Springerville.
The driver did not yield, and a pursuit ensued.
The Range Rover was successfully spiked at milepost 351 on U.S. 60. Once the Range Rover became disabled, both occupants fled on foot. A perimeter was established with the assistance of a DPS Ranger, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
Troopers later received report of a stolen blue Ford pickup taken from the area. Another trooper located the stolen vehicle on U.S. 60, west of Springerville.
He conducted a traffic stop and took both suspects, confirmed as the same from the original pursuit, into custody. Both occupants were booked into the Apache County Jail on several felony charges.
The driver of the Range Rover and stolen Ford pickup was Travis James Viall, 31, and the passenger was Kortni Leann Sulzen, 27, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
They were both charged with unlawful flight from law enforcement, theft of means of transportation, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft according to the DPS.
