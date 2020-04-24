Man arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend

SHOW LOW — Police arrested a local man who allegedly choked his live-in girlfriend during a domestic violence call gone bad in the early morning hours of April 16.
Evan R. Johnson, 23, of Show Low, was arrested April 16, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault-choking, and on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond. Police said Johnson allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while they were staying at a local motel at which time he also allegedly damaged a television set. Police said Johnson pushed his girlfriend to the ground and held her in a choke hold after she hit her head causing injury.
Johnson was re-arrested around 9:30 p.m. for violating conditions of release on the earlier domestic violence incident by contacting the victim who he was told to have no contact at all until further notice from the courts.
