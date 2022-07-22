We have all heard of how great having a positive mental attitude can be to your overall health and total wellness. Countless books have been written about the subject. But many still do not believe, or fully understand, the immense power that having a positive mental attitude can have. So let’s delve into the subject, and first find out how both positive and negative thoughts can affect you to begin with. Then we will also look at the many benefits being positive can not only have on your health, but on every aspect of your life.
First, it is now understood that our words, and even the thoughts we think on a regular basis, can have an effect in our lives. Your subconscious mind takes everything you say and think on a literal basis. We have all heard people utter such negative phrases such as “I’m such a klutz, with my luck, I’ll never get to do that, leave it to me to mess that up.” These self-defeating words are literally holding us back in the things we want in life.
If you instead turn those words and phrases into their positive counterparts, your mind will begin to believe it, and bring it into manifestation. Hence, such things like, “I got this, I can do anything I set my mind to, I learn from my mistakes,” and so on.
In addition, to compound the issue, we may also have various well-meaning people in our lives that bombard us with these negative types of words and thoughts as well. Sometimes these people are just trying to help us. But unbeknownst to them, or us for that matter, they are sabotaging our lives. But on the other side of the coin, these people may also try to belittle you to make themselves feel better.
Your best bet to get away from all this negativity is to either limit your time spent around these people, or stop being around them altogether if possible, and not take anything they say literally.
Some of the proven results of having a positive mental attitude may include lowering your blood pressure, lessening the chance of heart disease, and it may even help lower blood sugar levels and increase your body’s ability to maintain a proper and healthy weight.
As to what being positive can do to your brain, well, it can help you decrease cortisol levels and increase serotonin. This results in a more focused, happier, calmer, and a less anxious mind, to name just a few benefits.
So, stop sweating the small stuff, as they say. And know that problems and dilemmas arise in everyone’s life from time to time. We just need to take these events as a test to make us stronger, to help us grow as an individual, or even to become a better overall person. However, sometimes we must understand that we need the extra help of a professional as well, if the problems we face are stronger than we can conquer by ourselves.
So get those positive thoughts going now, in everything you do daily. One of the best ways to do this is to get into a regular fitness and total wellness regimen. A better life is waiting for you today. And as always, consult your medical or mental health professional prior to beginning any self-improvement, fitness, or nutrition plan.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, He holds a Master of Education Degree, and is a certified health and physical education teacher. He is also a Certified Master Personal Fitness Trainer and Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. Johnny has well over thirty years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
