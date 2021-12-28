Prenda offers 'a new way to do school'

This isn’t your typical classroom – but it is clearly a classroom.
A Prenda classroom.
At the Pinetop home of Jodi Artus, the living room is filled with books, learning materials, a whiteboard and student coats and backpacks. There is a border of letters of the alphabet running along the top of the wall, and the inside of the front door is painted in bright, childlike fashion with flowers and “Prenda” spelled out prominently. At a table, seven students, kindergarten to second grade, are noisily working — painting bisque ware volcanoes in colors of their choice. Tomorrow, Artus says, she will mix vinegar and baking soda so these volcanoes will erupt.
The microschool is run by a “guide” who, in this case, is Artus. It is a type of homeschooling, where children gather in a home to study and learn at their own pace — with classmates who are working at their own levels.
Guides do not have to be certified teachers, but they do go through a month-long training on Prenda’s curriculum to run a microschool. There were about 80 Prenda schools in Arizona before the pandemic; since the pandemic, that number has exploded to 371.
“Anyone who loves kids can do this,” Artus said. “You don’t have to be a professional teacher to do a microschool.”
There are usually ten children who come to this home for schooling — on this particular day, three of them have gone home sick.
After working on their volcanoes, the students begin clamoring to go outside. Although the temperature is in the 40s, Artus has them bundle up and everyone goes into her backyard, where the kids jump on a trampoline and play on a playscape that Artus’s husband built. Some run about picking up chickens that Artus raises for the eggs.
To an outsider, this looks nothing like traditional school.
And it isn’t.
“They have a choice of things to do and what they want to concentrate on,” Artus said. “We practice autonomy, where students choose what they want to learn and when they want to start.”
With the coronavirus pandemic upending the education system and causing schools to require that students be masked, or vaccinated — or, in some cases, resorting to “virtual learning” — more and more parents are opting to homeschool or use resources like Prenda to keep their children’s education going without relying on public schools.
Prenda launched in 2018 when its founder, Kelly Smith, gathered seven kids from his Mesa neighborhood to form a microschool. Smith, whose background is in nuclear physics, had started volunteering at his local library in 2013 to teach kids computer programming. During the course of that, he came to the realization that empowering children to take control of their education was the wave of the future.
“When we allow students to own their education and connect them with quality learning tools, caring adults and a community,” reads Prenda’s mission statement, “their natural love of learning takes over and they become unstoppable.”
Children set their own goals in Prenda, and choose topics that interest them to learn about.
“The learner is the doer, the mover, the becomer,” says Prenda.
Prenda is partnered with EdKey, Inc., which manages more than a dozen Sequoia charter schools throughout Arizona that serve largely rural communities and underprivileged students.
The partnership has infused EdKey with a hefty financial gain. The relationship is being investigated by the Arizona Attorney General’s office due to the fact that Prenda allows children to be educated in people’s homes with little regulation, while the two entities split the $8,000-per student profits of charter school funding from the state.
That means little to parents Danielle and Tim Straw, whose twin daughters, Avery and Quinn, attend Artus’s microschool. The girls are speech-delayed, common with twins, and the father is glad that Artus has experience with that. He is also pleased with the education his children are getting.
“I actually feel a little better that they’re not regulated,” he said. “A lot of stuff that’s regulated in schools is kind of dumb. My kids are not only learning, they’re having fun, too. I think they’re ahead of the game a little. They’re writing, and they really like to do math at the dinner table.”
Although she’s identified as a guide, Jodi Artus isn’t a newcomer to a classroom. She is a certified special education teacher who spent years teaching in the Miami, Florida public school system before deciding to stay home and homeschool her daughter. The daughter, however, didn’t want to be without classmates — which is why Artus started looking into Prenda.
“I learned about Prenda on the internet, on Facebook.” she said. “They advertised that it was a new way to do school.”
The “new way of doing school” focuses on four “C” principles — or modes — that are the basis of the way Prenda children are taught. The first is Connect, which encourages students to grow socially and emotionally. The next mode is Conquer, where students work on core academic subjects, such as reading, science, history and math. In this mode, students are required to master the learning material before they can move on. Next is Collaborate, where children learn to work together in group activities. The final mode is Create, which offers students the opportunity to develop their interests, passions and skills; this could be doing art projects, performing, doing research or utilizing STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) learning.
They are also required to do a “bonus hour” on their own time each day, such as a dance class or composing a story. Students also do state testing to measure their knowledge and progress.
Artus praises the Lexia literacy program and the “Treasure Hunt” reading program developed by Prenda, saying it’s absolutely the best reading program she’s ever seen.
“And I’ve been around the block, so I know,” she said. “There are a lot of terrible reading programs out there, but this one is great. It’s helping all of my students.”
Prenda provides a computer, workbooks, textbooks and other learning tools to its guides.
The kids learn in different ways that may not seem “school-like,” but the method still provides them with knowledge, mastery and hands-on experience in subjects they’re interested in learning about.
“We try to get them to be self-motivated,” Artus said, “and to understand that school is not a competition. We’re doing a lot of hands-on right now, and collaborating. I teach the kids on their level, and everybody’s on a different level. I meet them exactly where they are.”
With such a small group of students, each child gets one-on-one time with her, she added.
Although the work is rewarding and classes are tuition-free, nobody’s going to get rich by becoming a Prenda guide. Information obtained online indicated that Prenda guides make about $16 an hour. Artus said that she makes about $20,000 a year. It’s a part-time job, essentially, with the average school day lasting about four hours. Artus’s school day is five hours in length.
“I couldn’t get everything done in four hours, and I don’t like to rush,” she said.
This year, her students are in grades K, 1 and 2, but last year, she had six kindergartners and two seventh-graders. She admits that teaching children with that wide of a learning span was challenging.
“That was hard. I really had to plan,” she said.
In addition to her students, Artus is a mother of three: son Charles is in eighth grade, daughter Jessica is six, and Richie is three. Her two youngest children are in the Prenda group.
Although the learning model is Arizona-based, the company is branching into other states, including Colorado, Louisiana, New Hampshire and Florida.
“We really need moms and dads to step up and become Prenda guides, “ Artus said.
Anyone interested in becoming a guide can contact Prenda at www.prenda.com. Prenda also has information about the program on Facebook, which can be found by searching “Prenda.”
