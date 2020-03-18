The unofficial results in the Democratic Presidential Preference election held Tuesday are as follows:
NAVAJO COUNTY
2,947 votes for Joe Biden
2,176 votes for Bernie Sanders
There were a scattering of votes for other candidates, including 813 for Michael Bloomberg who took third place, with a total voter turnout of 27 percent.
APACHE COUNTY
2,482 votes for Joe Biden
2,063 votes for Bernie Sanders
Michael Bloomberg also took a distant third place in Apache County with 391 votes, among votes for a number of other candidates. There was a voter turnout of 20 percent.
Election results remain unofficial until certified by each county's board of canvass and the board of supervisors.
