Obesity is a common, serious and costly chronic condition in adults and children. Childhood obesity is currently one of the biggest burdens of our society, not only in the US, but worldwide. The more technical term for child obesity is pediatric obesity, which is a condition in which a child is significantly overweight for his or her age and height.
One study revealed approximately 110 million children in the world can be considered obese and an additional 200 million as overweight. Statistics posted on the CDC website showed there was a prevalence of obesity in children and adolescents aged 2-19 years, affecting about 14.7 million children and adolescents. These are alarming figures; obesity has become a public health concern which should not be ignored.
Although the CDC has been focusing on policy and environmental strategies to make healthy eating and active living accessible and affordable for everyone, obesity prevalence among children and adolescents is still too high, and has become a serious problem in the US.
Inactivity the main cause of obesity
Obesity is not just a youth problem; it is also an adult problem. And one of the main causes for the obesity epidemic is lack of activity. There are many factors that contribute to children’s inactivity, such as:
Lack of safe playgrounds
Parents working longer hours
Video games
Decreased physical education programs in public schools
Before the advent of modern technology, children didn’t want to spend time indoors because there were many choices to play outdoors and run around. Today, children are spending more time on the couch or in their bedrooms watching TV, YouTube videos and playing video games. As a result, it has become a challenge to get children to exercise.
An August 2022 JAMA Pediatrics study determined that “exercise can positively affect intelligence and cognitive flexibility during a sensitive period of brain development in childhood and, to a smaller extent, academic performance, indicating that an active lifestyle before puberty may lead to more successful life trajectories.”
This alone should inspire parents and physical educators alike to encourage children to become active.
CDC’s children’s activity guidelines
The CDC activity guidelines state that the amount of physical activity children need each day depends on their age. Children ages 3 through 5 years need to be active throughout the day. Children and adolescents ages 6 through 17 need to participate in at least 60 minutes of exercise a day for at least five days a week. Exercise in this context is defined as being continually active whether in play, recess or sports. So movement matters.
Strategies to help children get active
Physical activity is like a miracle drug for kids, providing a wealth of benefits. Unfortunately, youth fitness isn’t always a priority at home. As a result, many children don’t get the required amount of exercise each day. Here are just a few ideas to help get your kids moving.
For the younger ones, make it fun; visit your local public parks, lakes and hiking trails. Introduce some simple games. Don’t be rigid or worry too much about the rules; you don’t want children to lose interest. If they start wandering around and goofing off, let them. Running, jumping and having fun is what keeps them active.
Noncompetitive sports are another way to get kids active. Assess your child’s skills and strengths and get them involved in outdoor activities. For starters, sports such as swimming, biking, hiking, and camping are great ways to introduce children to nature and the great outdoors.
Make it a family affair. Engage in a variety of activities that can involve the whole family, such as scavenger hunts or at-home summer camps. Participating in movement games at home can provide healthy entertainment and quality social time for all ages. Whether indoors or outside, there are plenty of things around to explore and get active.
Use technology to motivate
One way to get children moving is to put them in charge of their own health. This can easily be done by having them count their daily activity steps using a pedometer. It is a fun way to have them get involved and manage their exercise in an interactive way.
Wii Fit and Wii Sports games are innovative ways to help children stay active. Studies by the American Heart Association, the Journal of Pediatrics and American Council on Exercise indicated that although traditional sports were still the best way to stay healthy, Wii Fit and Sports were effective alternatives. For example, the calorie expenditure of a Wii game is approximately 3-3.5 calories per minute. By comparison, going outside, hitting a ball and walking or running around can burn approximately 6-6.5 calories per minute, which is twice the amount of Wii. Yes, Wii offers a great opportunity for staying active, especially during the colder months, but when the weather changes, it’s time to get those kids outside and running around.
There are plenty of online resources provided for parents and physical educators that offer ways to generate exercise interest, particularly the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition at health.gov. Their website lists their physical activity guidelines designed to help maintain or improve health through exercise. You can download their age-appropriate activity guides directly from the website.
In short, creating a healthier future for our children takes work and coordination from multiple directions. It involves schools and educating parents, in an effort to help empower our youth to get active and remain active. Daily physical activity supports curiosity, learning, and social-emotional health. If children are active, they are building healthy pathways for a lifetime of good habits.
