Kids playing Wii
Wii Sports and Wii Fit offer great programs for kids to stay active. Here, a pair of siblings compete at “Just Dance.”

 User Melanie/Flickr

Obesity is a common, serious and costly chronic condition in adults and children. Childhood obesity is currently one of the biggest burdens of our society, not only in the US, but worldwide. The more technical term for child obesity is pediatric obesity, which is a condition in which a child is significantly overweight for his or her age and height.

One study revealed approximately 110 million children in the world can be considered obese and an additional 200 million as overweight. Statistics posted on the CDC website showed there was a prevalence of obesity in children and adolescents aged 2-19 years, affecting about 14.7 million children and adolescents. These are alarming figures; obesity has become a public health concern which should not be ignored.

