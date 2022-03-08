SHOW LOW — Youth suicide is the second leading cause of death in Navajo County. March to September 2021 Summit Healthcare data indicated that 112 youth received in/outpatient mental health care related to suicide ideation and/or attempts in Navajo County.
Two in 10 youths had attempted suicide; six in 10 youth had made a plan to carry out a suicide.
And these figures only represent about a third of Navajo County.
“I am a licensed mental health counselor at Blue Ridge Schools, and suicides have been an epidemic in Navajo County for more than a decade,” said Becky Montoya Wright. “We have more people die by suicide in Navajo County than anywhere else.”
COVID-19 has undoubtedly played a role in suicide attempts and ideation, or thoughts of dying, as students suffer losses of parents and other important members of their families and support figures to the virus — but many other factors can contribute: poverty, family violence, unstable housing situations, financial difficulties, bullying, LGBTQ identification and more. Feelings of worthlessness in an individual, or thoughts that they are a burden to others, or a feeling that “everyone would be better off if I wasn’t here” can lead to thought that suicide would improve the loves of those they love.
“Unofficially, Summit has told me that since the summer of 2020, they’ve had eight times the mental health patients come into the ER than they had the previous year, “ Montoya Wright said. “But the hospital is full; there’s nowhere for inpatient treatment. A young person who was hospitalized in the past would have been kept for 30 to 90 days for the same type of precipitators. Today, they’re gone for three to five days before hey come back to the school setting.”
One message that Montoya Wright wanted to get out is that she wants young people to become comfortable in identifying caring adults and to be able to tag in trusted adults — teachers, counselors, family friends, faith leaders — so they’re not carrying the burdens of mental health issues alone.
“Assumptions are harmful,” she said, “and It’s important to develop non-judgmental listening skills. Helping people to identify and tag in trusted adults — those things save lives and create safe spaces for young people and humans in general.”
In 2018, the Navajo County Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) was completed to help identify and prioritize social determinants of health impacting the quality of life for our community members. There were five priorities selected and prioritized based on the community’s feedback. These included substance use disorder, poverty, mental health, chronic disease and STDs.
In the 2020 CHNA update, mental health moved from third highest priority to second, under substance disorder. The CHNA data informs a committee (Mobilization for Action Through Partnership and Planning – MAPP) of community agencies, organizations, health professionals, first responders, elected officials and community members to develop a plan of action to mitigate the impact these priorities have on our community members. This plan of action is the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). Under the CHIP committees MAPP members are implementing their plan to address the different priorities and quarterly there is a report that is shared with all MAPP members. Allison Hephner has been the project director of the CHNA and CHIP since she took over as project director in 2016.
“This report would not be what it is today if it were not for our initial partners Summit Healthcare, Navajo County Public Health Services District, Northland Pioneer College, ChangePoint, North Country Health Care, Arizona at Work. Since 2018, the CHNA has helped bring millions in funding in to our Navajo County communities to work toward addressing and mitigating these priorities,” Hephner said. “We have created committees that are engaging individuals who have suffered from and understand these priorities and we are seeing realistic responses and expectations in the plans being implemented to mitigate these community concerns.”
For example, under the mental health priority, the Community Council on Mental Health was created. CCMH is a comprehensive, multifaceted collaboration of programs working together to mitigate suicide in our communities. Our partners include Summit Healthcare, NCPHSD, Stronger as One, Care First, Project Aware, Soleri, ChangePoint, Health Choice, NARBAH Institute, University of Nevada, Community Medical Services, Navajo County Emergency Preparedness, Becky Montoya Wright and individuals from the mental health community. This council was created as an emergency response to our increasing suicide rates throughout our local schools. This increase aligned with a 2021 US News and World Report that stated that as of 2021, children’s hospitals across the country reported a shocking 45% increase in the number of self-injury and suicide cases in 5-17 year olds. Our schools and parents are seeing this increase, in fact.
“Blue Ridge School District and parents engaged Summit Health Care and said, ‘Our children are committing suicide and we have to do something. It’s become extreme.’ Summit shared these concerns with the Community Council on Mental Health and we’ve been engaged in planning to inform, educate, and connect resources and services ever since,” Hephner said.
“The last thing we want is for a child to end their life, or anybody to end their life,” she continued. “Our goal was to not only inform our community regarding the urgency of youth suicide using local data, but to create a program that was an immediate holistic response to our heartbreaking reality. This response goes further than stating the problem; we include education to better inform our community and schools and follow this up with the resources and services to mitigate the issues, at least at a preventative level.”
The following is a three-tier initiative focused on our local school to support teachers, counselors, staff, parents and youth in mitigating the mental health crisis and suicide throughout the community. We encourage all Navajo County schools to participate in each initiative; however, this program was created to work with each district’s own flexibility and needs. All initiatives can be modified to support COVID-19 mitigation and can extend into the community setting and all the programs are FREE.
Stress management and resiliency
Stress presents itself in many forms in a young person’s life. Stress can be defined as any physiological or mental change within an individual that is caused to internal or external factors, whether they are negative or positive. A student may experience stress in a variety of situations to include: their everyday experiences, difficulty with schoolwork or challenges within the home, social isolation, body image or bullying, to name a few. While each individual will process and resolve stress in their own way, the impacts of ongoing or unresolved stress can prompt feelings such as depression or anxiety and cause physical illness. Like adults, young people can benefit from learning about stress and the goal of a stress management and resiliency course is to teach our youth ways to incorporate positive coping skills to increase resiliency while reducing negative feelings about themselves and others or the situation they are faced with. This is a one-hour parent education event followed by a one-hour school assembly with our junior high youth. This can be expanded into a high school setting and can be modified to support COVID mitigations.
Creating safe spaces
Creating Safe Spaces is a free activity-filled program designed to help youth establish a peer support network centered around mental health, social skills and team building. This course will teach students about emotional well-being, noticing the well-being of peers, social awareness, moving away from assumptions, self, care, trusted adult connections, and safe resources. If teachers would like to participate in the course they will have the opportunity to become an instructor and continue teaching the course at their school. Navajo County Public Health can also teach the course at the school. This is an eight-hour junior high training that can be broken into four two-hour sessions. This can be expanded into a high school setting and can be modified to support COVID-19 mitigations.
Mental health first aid
Becoming certified in adult or youth mental health first aid provides an adult with the skills to give initial support and connect those experiencing a mental health event or substance use problem to the appropriate care, it also covers signs and symptoms of mental illness and substance use and content on trauma, addiction and self-care. The course to become certified can be offered virtually or in-person and is free to the public. This is for parents, health professionals, teachers, school staff, etc. It is a basic first aid in providing immediate assistance in a mental health crisis until help can arrive.
We are focused on reducing the stigma around mental health that creates a barrier in seeking and providing support. Our programs provide information and education while connecting individuals to life saving tools, resources and support. We are working with our schools and community to create a culture that is better prepared to identify and assist someone in a mental health crisis to mitigate this epidemic. To learn more about the programs or to schedule a training, please scan the QR code and go to https://bit.ly/CCMHYS
