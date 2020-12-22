PTLS announces lighting contest winners

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Town of Pinetop-Lakeside encouraged members of the community to show holiday spirit and turn the town into a winter wonderland, and they did in a big way.
The contest was open to all businesses within the town limits and cash prizes were offered for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. A special People’s Choice Award was also thrown into the mix this year by dangling the prize for a hot air balloon ride for two at the 2021 White Mountain Balloon Festival.
Judging took place on Dec. 15 by a panel of judges which included Mayor Stephanie Irwin, Rob “Birdman” Hephner of Birdman Media and community member Ann Alba. The People’s Choice Award was selected by an on-line public vote. Winners in all categories were announced by Community Services Manager Tony Alba on Dec. 16, and also included a 4th place which resulted in a tie.
The best-decorated businesses were judged on basis of creativity, effort and number of lights displayed.
