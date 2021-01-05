PINETOP-LAKESIDE – After careful consideration, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside has decided to close the Town Council meeting on Thursday, January 7, to public in-person attendance, citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Over the last 10 days, Arizona has recorded 80,542 new cases, an average of 8,054 per day, including 17,234 new cases two days ago. Arizona currently ranks number one in the world in number of new cases per capita. Additionally, the state has recorded 908 COVID-related deaths during that time and Navajo County has recorded 1,124 new cases, including 523 off tribal lands.
“This was not a decision we made lightly,” said Town Manager Keith Johnson. “Public participation is extremely important at all town council meetings, but particularly this week when council will consider the appointment of a new council member to fill a vacant seat. But, with the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers, we do not think it is in the best interest of our residents or the community to have a large public gathering. Mayor Stephanie Irwin and the members of our town council have made it very clear to me that they want the public’s voice to be heard and considered and we have created a mechanism by which our citizens can be heard.”
Any citizen who would like to support a candidate may do so by emailing a statement of support to Town Clerk Jill Akins by 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7. All letters received by that time will be provided to the Town Council Thursday evening and will be entered into the meeting’s official record. Ms. Akins email address is jakins@pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
Each of the eight applicants will be interviewed individually by the Town Council and will be able to bring one household family member with them to the meeting. After all candidates have been interviewed, the council may enter into an executive session, as permitted by state statute, to discuss the appointment of a new council member. However, the vote will take place during the open portion of the meeting following the executive session. Following the vote, the new council member will immediately be sworn in to fill the seat that expires Nov. 17, 2022.
The eight applicants for the seat vacated by Kathy Dahnk, who resigned in November, are as follows:
- James Brimhall
- Taber Heisler
- Paul Watson
- Wayne Booher
- William Roberts
- Derrick Cavey
- Dylan Baca
- Derrick Brown
Additionally, members of the public may participate in the meeting and comment on any other item on Thursday’s agenda, by submitting their comments in writing to Ms. Akins by 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7. A copy of the agenda follows. Alternatively, the public may participate by submitting their comments or questions on the Town’s live feed of the meeting, which will be carried on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TownofPinetopLakeside.
Please note, comments during Call to the Public are not permitted on any item on the evening’s agenda. Also, Facebook comments will not be accepted for the record on Item D-1.
“Obviously, this is not the ideal manner in which we’d like to conduct this meeting,” said Mayor Irwin. “But our hospital is almost at maximum capacity and with the uptick in cases, we need to look at the big picture of what is best and safest for our community. I want to assure our residents that we will carefully review and consider all comments and letters submitted as we deliberate and decide these important issues.”
NOTE TO FACEBOOK VIEWERS: In the past few weeks, we have received comments about no sound or poor sound quality during Town Council meetings. We believe we have tracked the issue to be related to the use of Android phones. If you are trying to watch the meeting on an Android phone, please know that we are working to figure out a resolution to the problem. In the meantime, if you have access to a laptop or desktop computer, we suggest you watch on one of those. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
You can view the full agenda at: www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/AgendaCenter/Town-Council-2/?#01072021-810
