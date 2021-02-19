The Pinetop-Lakeside Library schedule for the week of Feb. 22-26:
Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• New: Special Family Story Time on March 2 to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
• New: Chess Club at 3 p.m. Feb. 26
• New: Blind Date with a Book continues through Valentine’s Day for those 16 and older.
• New: Mosaic Glass Class Tues. Feb 9th from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday for those 13 and older. Maximum of 15 students.
• Lego Club at 3 p.m. Monday for all ages.
• Story Time at 10 a.m. Tuesday for ages up to 8.
• Young Innovators from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesday for those in grades K-3.
• Virtual PLPL Foodies Cooking Club Facebook Group, cookbook and challenge announced for all ages.
• Wiggle Worms at 10 a.m. Thursday for kids up to 5.
• Teen Scene at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
• Winter Reading Challenge for teens and adults. Read your favorite books and earn prizes.
Call the library at 928-368-6688 with any questions.
We offer curbside pickup.
For more information on these programs or other information, see our website at http://www.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org/ or our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pinetoplakesidelibrary or call 928-368-6688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.