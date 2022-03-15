HOLBROOK — Mark Elliott Herrall, 42, reportedly the former manager of Mountain Pawn in Lakeside, was arrested on March 3 after a warrant issued in November 2019 when a Navajo County grand jury indicted him for 30 crimes: 29 counts of money laundering and computer tampering, all Class 3 Felonies and one count of fraudulent schemes, a Class 2 felony according to the court docket. The case is noteworthy because Mountain Pawn was once owned by Michael Sattinger whose body was found there on March 5, 2018. Sattinger had been brutally murdered, say authorities.
Herrall was not charged in connection to Sattinger’s murder. That investigation is still ongoing and has not reached a conclusion even though the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has increased the reward, now up to $10,000, for information leading to a conviction in connection with that murder. The Pinetop-Lakeside Police lead the investigation.
On Nov. 16, 2019, passersby noticed a large police presence at Mountain Pawn in what appeared to be a raid or possibly the service of a search or arrest warrant. During the operation, people were seen removing items from that property. The next day, on Nov. 17, 2019 the grand jury handed up its 30-count indictment against Herrall. Authorities have been very closed mouth about the March 2018 murder of Sattinger and are saying nothing about Herrall’s indictment. In fact an email to Sgt. Tom Adducci of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department after Herrall’s arrest seeking current information about Herrall and an update on the Sattinger investigation has gone unanswered.
By contrast, professionals at ATF in Phoenix promptly responded to the media inquiry. According the ATF public information officer in Phoenix Erik Longnecker, “This is in response to your call today regarding the 2018 murder of Michael Sattinger. ATF is in the process of transferring all evidence remaining in our custody to the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.”
The prosecutor assigned to the case is Deputy County Attorney Patrick Zincola, and he filed an initial disclosure statement with the court last week, March 7. The purpose of that filing is to inform the court and the defense of the witnesses and exhibits the state intends to use to prove its case. The statement lists 65 videos of “suspected ghost customers.” It has yet to be defined what a ghost customer is, but readers should expect more of the mushroom treatment — keep it in the dark and covered with horse manure. Of the four witnesses the disclosure lists, there is only one from PTLS police, a detective.
According to the reward bulletin from ATF, Sattinger was brutally murdered at about 7:30 p.m. on March 5, 2018 during a burglary in which $23,000, a handgun, jewelry and other items were stolen from the shop. In the same month as the grand jury indicted him for the white collar crimes, Herrall was charged in the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court with violating a pawn shop reporting law but entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with prosecutors who asked the court to dismiss the charge in July 2020. Apparently the activity in the justice court case took place while the felony warrant was active.
Herrall had a release hearing on March 7 in the Navajo County Superior Court but Navajo County Jail records show as of press time that he is still in custody and his bond amount is unknown. Herrall is presumed by law to be innocent and his next court date on the 30 white collar allegations is April 4.
Anyone with information is still urged to contact the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department (928-368-8800) or the ATF at 1(888) ATF-TIPS, or 283-8477.
