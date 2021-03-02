PTLS takes another look at bonds

PINETOP – LAKESIDE — Thursday, March 4, the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council will once again hear from Managing Director Nick Dodd of Piper/Sandler, an international investment bank and institutional securities firm, regarding the consideration and approval of a resolution for the sale, execution and delivery of pledged revenue obligations (PRO) for the town’s unfunded Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) liability and the funding of the construction of the Police department building.
The PSPRS would be a Series 2021B (Taxable) bond (discussed in the Independent’s Feb. 16 edition) and the Police Department bond would be a Series 2021A (Tax Exempt) bond issue.
Both bonds are being considered due to the unusual low interest rates being offered in today’s market which would result in substantial savings for the town.
Dodd was instrumental in assisting the town with the 2017 tax exempt bond sale which funded the current town hall building.
Dodd first introduced possible solutions for the PSPRS and police department construction at a work study meeting of the council in October 2020 and then did presentations at the Dec. 3, 2020 and Feb. 4 council meetings. The Feb. 4 meeting was a recap of the previous meeting with the adding of a timeline and for the purpose of bringing new council member Paul Watson up-to-date.
Dodd explained that the bonds for the PSPRS would not be new debt, but would pay off the unfunded liability to PSPRS. He estimated that it will save the town around $8.5 million over 27 years.
The bond for the construction of the Police Department would be the next debt and would be for the issuance of approximately $3.0 million in Pledged Revenue Obligations (Sales Tax Bonds) on a Tax-Exempt basis. It would raise the funds needed to provide for the construction and renovation of a new town police facility and to pay for the issuance costs associated with selling the bonds.
The debt incurred for the construction of the new/remodel of the police department building would be repaid over a period of approximately 27 years with a final maturity or payment coming due on July 1, 2047.
It is estimated the town would pay approximately $1.7 million in interest over those 27 years and the estimated annual debt service or payment due would be $170,000.
Based on current market interest rates, it is estimated that the town’s cost of borrowing on the proposed Series 2021A Tax-Exempt Bonds would be 2.89%.
Last year at the top of the list at the work study budget meeting was “Police Department remodel and expansion – a metal building has been purchased and architectural drawings will be the next thing we work on.”
In his 2020 public works departmental report, Director Matt Patterson told council he was able to secure a metal building for $27,000 which they will use for the police department expansion, tying the old building to the new. He said they would need an architect to ensure things are done correctly and the estimated cost for that would be between $25,000 and $60,000. Once the plans receive approval, the plan will to go to Community Development for a building permit and then contact local contractors for quotes. Once they determined the loan amounts based on the quotes or budget in the general fund, they were to begin construction in three phases.
Patterson had explained that the existing police department building is 6,000 square feet, a Sally Port addition, 440 square feet; an armory addition, 360 square feet, and both the first and second floor additions would be 2,400 square feet each, bringing the total building size to 11,600 square feet, just larger than the current town hall building.
In that same 2020 work study presentation Town Manager Keith Johnson had said that the tax on businesses from online sales (the Wayfair lawsuits) opened up a new and unexpected revenue stream for the town and with the amounts forecasted for the town to receive, they expected $70,000 could go towards the police department expansion to pay for the architect.
The plan at that time – a year ago, before COVID-19 — was laid out for the construction and financials but has since been somewhat modified due to necessity.
The first budget hearing for 2021 was planned for Feb. 24 but was changed to March 3, past the deadline for this article; thus, information on any report prior to the March 4 council meeting where the bond issue for PSPRS and the police department construction bond will be decided is not available.
The Independent toured the PTLS Police Department facility on Friday, Feb. 26, which revealed over-crowding in every area of the building extending to the outside areas where they have commandeered space just to be able to function. Even bathrooms were taken over for storage and their training room given up for other considerations. There is no space available for anything extra.
Police Chief Dan Barnes said that as to good points, the building has a good slab and a good steel frame.
“Every nook and cranny is being utilized,” said Barnes.
The decision regarding the tax exempt bond for the police department and the taxable bond for the PSPRS will be decided before council at the March 4 council meeting which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside council chambers, 325 W. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and attendance by the public is limited to 24 persons. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.
