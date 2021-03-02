PTLS takes another look at bonds

Just The Facts

The decision regarding the tax exempt bond for the police department and the taxable bond for the PSPRS will be decided before council at the March 4 council meeting which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside council chambers, 325 W. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and attendance from the public is limited to 24 persons. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.