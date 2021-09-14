Ralph Edward Joy, owner of Joy’s Furniture Gallery in Lakeside, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. He was born on April 4, 1938 in Providence, Rhode Island to Ira Ramey and Mary Madeline (White) Joy. He grew up in Arkansas.
Joy is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother, his two sons – Ira Joy and Rick Joy and his ex-wife Betty Garrett Joy.
He is survived by his fiancé Tami Fenner and her daughter Lacey; his daughter Sandra Joy (Doug) of Colorado; son Edward (Liz) Joy of Stephenville, Texas; son Daniel B. Joy and his fiancé Gayle Young of Lakeside, Ariz.; a brother, Billy Joy; two sisters, Carol Sue Seitz and Janet Pritsch; and 14 grandchildren – Brandy, Misty, Tim, Brian, Brandon, Grace, Jacob, Josh, Chantel, Monica, Clia, Haley, Henry and Logan.
Joy proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1958 to 1962. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged on April 14, 1962. Following his discharge he worked for The Boeing Company in Seattle, Washington.
Joy, a successful entrepreneur began his career in the furniture business while living in Oregon, first with quality furniture from estate sales and then expanding to new furniture. He retired from the furniture business in his early 40s and with a deep love for the Old West and anything relating to western history - including songs of Johnny Horton and Marty Robbins - moved the family to Tucson, Ariz. Missing the mountains, Joy moved the family to the White Mountains in 1981 with the intent of taking it easy and enjoying animals, western history and four wheeling. Unable to leave the furniture business behind, Joy opened Joy’s Furniture at 2964 White Mountain Blvd. across from the Lakeside Fire Department in 1981, 41 years ago. He later moved the business to its current location on Lockwood Drive, the largest free standing log cabin in Arizona, 11,000 square feet.
A no-nonsense individual, who worked hard and played hard, Joy was known for his honesty, a character trait which paralleled with those of discipline, hard work and exemplary customer service – all which repeatedly won him awards for the iconic business he built for the White Mountains and beyond.
Joy was dedicated to his business and eagerly showed up for work each day at 6:30 a.m, six days a week, and concluded his work day some 12 hours later.
Joy was a generous contributor to causes he believed in. Among his favorites were Arizona State Troopers, White Mountain Care Packages and the annual Drug Prevention calendar. He contributed to many other causes, asking for no recognition of his contributions.
The family held a private viewing at Owens Livingston Mortuary on Friday, Sept. 10 with plans for a family memorial service to be held at a later date.
To send condolences, please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.