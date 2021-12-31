GLOBE — Daniel and Lacey Rawlings — the Pinetop-Lakeside couple at the center of a widely-followed case that began after Daniel Rawlings drove through flood waters at the Bar X crossing of Tonto Creek in 2019, resulting in the drowning deaths of three children who were in his vehicle — entered into plea agreements last week that will save them from going to trial on child abuse and manslaughter charges. The trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 4, 2022, in Gila County Superior Court in Globe.
Daniel Rawlings agreed to plead guilty to three counts of manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse, one count for each child in his vehicle at the time of the incident. His wife will plead guilty to seven counts of child abuse. Per her agreement, she will be on supervised probation for four years.
It was Thanksgiving weekend in 2019 when Daniel and Lacey Rawlings loaded up their four children, as well as the three children of Daniel’s brother, Jay, to take a trip to the store in his father’s “Unimog,” a type of heavy-duty military vehicle.
Although Tonto Creek was running high following several days of storms, the couple, with the children on board, had crossed the creek a few times at Punkin Center, although reports indicated that county workers had put up barricades and “road closed” signs at Punkin Center, Bar-X and the A+ crossings.
According to those involved, after the Rawlings family had crossed the creek at Punkin Center — once to go to the store, and once on the way back — the children asked to cross again, saying it was “fun.”
As the group was nearly back to the elder Rawlings’ home, Daniel is reported to have gone to the Bar-X cross, which was also barricaded, to cross the creek one more time.
Daniel apparently got halfway through the crossing when he decided the water was too high and attempted to put the vehicle in reverse. He then tried to go forward, according to what his wife told family members — but the vehicle was stuck.
When Lacey Rawlings reportedly opened the vehicle’s window, all of the passengers were swept out into the muddy waters of the creek. Daniel Rawlings, according to investigators’ reports, managed to save four of the children, but three of the children — the Rawlingses’ daughter Willa, 6, son Colby, 5, and niece Austin, also 5 — drowned.
Feelings about the tragedy run hot and cold among the White Mountain community. Many feel that the Rawlingses have suffered enough, that the loss of the children is a far worse punishment than anything the courts could impose.
Others believe the couple should be held accountable for the reckless decision to cross the creek at “road closed” and barricaded crossings.
With the plea agreement, Daniel Rawlings could also receive probation.
In 2020, Rawlings lost his father, Bill Rawlings, a lifelong White Mountains resident, who died after a brief illness at the age of 62.
(5) comments
Jail time would serve no purpose other than retribution for some. Under the stupid driver law they should be required to pay for all the search and rescue costs. It should be sizeable. If you don't make them pay the $$$ then get rid of the law. Sadly, our society would react more strongly to the $$$ cost of this mistake than the threat of jail time and loss of life.
May God bless the souls of everyone involved. It is easy to judge and cast out what you think should or should not happen, but remember we all make mistakes that we will be held accountable for in one way shape or form. They are good people that made a horrible mistake.....that doesn't make them bad people. RAWLINGS STRONG!!
What happened to those children was a tragedy. The parents potentially receiving probation without jail time is a miscarriage of justice.
Hopefully the judge does the right thing and gives them both prison time. Law enforcement told them twice it was dangerous to cross.
The grief I felt when those kids died soon turned into rage against the adults who drove them into the river. Now more than two years has passed and my opinion has evolved; prison walls couldn't punish Lacey and Daniel any more than waking up every morning into the same nightmare over and over and over until they leave this world; their self-imposed sentence is for life. At least we can put this behind us - they never will. Peace.
