WILDFIRES - Protecting life and property in Wildfire country
The National Fire Protection Association estimates nearly 45 million American homes are at high risk to damage from wildfire and a growing number of people are living where wildfires are a real risk. Preparation and readiness are the keys to hopefully minimizing the risk of fire to property. bit.ly/3OmNzdR
AFTER THE FIRE – The Red Cross Remains Ready to Assist
Whether a wildfire or home fire, the Red Cross has a committed group of Disaster Action Team members who are on the scene to assist individuals. Caseworkers are also on standby to assist in the days/weeks following a small or large disaster to help those impacted return to their normal lives as quickly as possible. https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/wildfire.html
HOME FIRE SAFETY – Create Space
Some of the same wildfire safety tips that apply to homes in outlying areas also apply to urban areas. Look for hazards. Remove BBQ grills near vegetation and overhangs. Clear a defensible space around buildings and vehicles. Store any flammable items safely. Don’t leave cooking pots or candles unattended. https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/fire/home-fire-preparedness.html
THE HEAT IS ON – Take Precautions to Stay Safe
As temperatures continue to climb, there are things you can do right now to stay safe such as drinking plenty of water (that goes for your four-legged pets, as well); wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing; checking on family, friends and neighbors; fill your dog’s water bowl, and postpone outdoor activities. rdcrss.org/3OBLWJz
SINK YOUR TEETH INTO INCREASING THE BLOOD SUPPLY – Donate during Shark Week
The American Red Cross is partnering with Discovery’s #SharkWeek to help avoid frequent blood shortages. Donate blood, platelets or plasma in July to automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package thanks to Discovery. Dive into donating July 21-24 and get a free Shark Week T-Shirt. https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/shark-week.html
HIRE A VET DAY – July 25
National Hire a Veteran Day started July 25, 2017. Founded by Marine Corps veteran Dan Caporale, the day is meant as a call to action for those who hire. Every year, about 200,000 military members leave the uniformed services. Many are looking for jobs or another career. The American Red Cross has veterans from SAF (Services to Armed Forces), Communications and Disaster Response available for interviews.
PETS HOME ALONE – Take Precautions Including Fire Prevention!
Whether at work or on vacation, your four-legged friend still needs to be cared for when home alone. Don’t leave lanterns or anything flammable around that curious cats or tail-wagging dogs could knock over. Leave plenty of chew toys to keep them occupied. Leave the radio on or have some other background noise. If you have someone come over to walk your pooch, remember, the pavement is too hot for your bare feet, it’s too hot for your pets. Consider a grassy area or getting booties for your pet’s paws. https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/fire/pet-fire-safety.html
CAMPING OR GLAMPING – Do it Safely
It’s always fun to enjoy the great outdoors but be aware of any risks around your tent such as wildlife or campfires. Bring plenty of food and water. Check on weather conditions before you leave so you can prepare. Always bring First Aid equipment with you – both for you and your car. Know what services are available in the area. https://redcrosschat.org/2016/07/13/ready-summer-camping-adventure/
ARE YOU GOOD AT FINDING YOUR WAY OUT OF A JAM? - The Red Cross Needs Map Experts
Are you good at maps? If so, the Red Cross needs your skills. Volunteers from all over the world are working together using GIS and other tools to map disaster-prone areas. It’s called the Missing Maps Project. We’re also looking for volunteers in other areas: nurses, disaster response, SAF (Services to Armed Forces) https://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/international-services/mapping-vulnerable-communities.html http://redcross.org/volunteer
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
