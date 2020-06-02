SHOW LOW — Are you ready to get up and move, win prizes, or make a lifestyle change while having fun? Register through June 5 to participate in the Community 100-Mile Challenge by walking, jogging or running a mile a day or participating in 20 minutes of continuous physical activity (biking, swimming, yoga, aerobics, skiing, weightlifting, etc.) for 100 days. However and wherever you choose to exercise, it all counts as one mile. If you choose to exercise by cycling or horseback riding, the requirement is 200 miles in 100 days.
Entry fee for adults, seniors and children is $6 per person or $12 (includes t-shirt at the end of the challenge) and $6 for dogs or $12 (includes bandana). You may register as an individual or as part of a group in our Group Participation Challenge. The challenge begins June 5 and continues through September 12, with a kick-off event on Friday, June 5, at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs, from 2:00 to 6:30 p.m. when we will have a drive-through pick-up for your swag bags and tracking log. The Challenge will end with a celebration on Saturday, September 12, at Show Low City Park, Senior Field, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Register at the recreation desk at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. 9th Street, Family Aquatic Center, or online at showlow.activityreg.com. For additional information go to www.showlowaz.gov (search 100 Mile Challenge 2020) or call 928-532-4140.
