SHOW LOW — After nearly 18 months, the remains of Beau Jordan Watnick have been located.
Watnick, a 40-year old Springerville resident, left his home the evening of July 16, 2020 with about $500 in cash on him. His wife, Christina Cordova, said the couple’s white Ford F-150 truck was spotted by a jogger near Rim Road at the border of Pinetop and the WhIte Mountain Apache Reservation in Navajo County. Apparently thinking nothing of it, the jogger didn’t report it that day. Cordova said that the same jogger noticed the truck still there the next day and called the police on July 19, three days after Watnick was last seen.
The badly decayed remains of Watnick were located Jan. 13 in a remote area on the WMAT Reservation.
“We are all saddened that this is how it ended but very glad he was found. Still want answers though. It’s been a long year-and-a-half but he is back home now and finally resting,” Cordova stated Feb. 18 in an email to the White Mountain Independent.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Swanty said the cause of Watnick’s death has not yet been determined as the remains are being investigated by a medical examiner.
“It was out deep into the forest. It was between the area we were searching — where the vehicle was found. It was down off that ridge — down towards the bottom of the Forest Dale Ridge. Access (to the scene) was gained through the lower end on the reservation,” Swanty said.
Watnick’s truck was parked in an out-of-the-way area along the fence line along Rim Road on the Reservation’s boundary. Its windows were down and the keys to the truck were on the seat.
Swanty said Watnick left the couple’s residence in Springerville after they had a verbal disagreement. When a NCSO deputy located the vehicle on the morning of July 19, 2020 he noted the scene was suspicious as the windows were down and it was parked in an odd place.
On Jan. 12, a member of the Tribe was out cutting firewood in the forest when they found money in the area, according to Swanty. They returned the following day to cut more wood and found more money deeper in the forest.
“He thought this is a weird place for there to be money. He picked up the money. He came back the next day and found more money. He started following this trail and started finding clothes and finally the skeletal remains. He contacted the game rangers from the White Mountain Apache Tribe, who responded and confirmed human remains,” said Swanty.
Swanty added there were no obvious signs of trauma to Watnick’s remains and the body was badly decomposed. He also noted they found evidence that the remains were Watnick’s but scientific testing is still going on to positively determine that it is in fact Watnick.
“The remains were captured and sent off to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. We don’t have an official cause of death at this point and time. It was processed as a crime scene. All items were sent off for further investigation,” Swanty said, adding the NCSO had two detectives involved in the investigation of the scene in January. He said it was a large area to process for evidence.
“The body was in a condition where we may not get a whole lot of specific information because of the amount of time it was exposed to the elements,” he said.
Swanty said nothing was found that was suspicious and there was no evidence hinting that a crime was committed in the area.
“It is consistent with walking away and being exposed to the elements,” the chief deputy said.
The search for Watnick in July 2020 was extensive for several weeks. The deputy at the scene searched the area looking for any evidence, including footprints on July 19, 2020; that discovery prompted four more deputies to return there for a grid-search of the area the next day. It rained heavily that day as the deputies searched according to Swanty.
Members of the NCSO, the Navajo County Search and Rescue Unit and the White Mountain Apache Tribal Game Rangers looked for him through the end of July and found nothing.
“It is extremely humbling for me to see the number of volunteers and the search and rescue personnel — the posse personnel — who are serving our community through the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. Between our SAV organization (Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers), the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse, Hash Knife Sheriff’s Posse, Navajo County Search and Rescue — we are very blessed in this community to have such great personnel who are willing to dedicate their time and resources for these types of operations. I wish I had the exact number of hours that we invested into Mr. Watnick’s search at my fingertips but it was a lot. It went on for a couple of weeks in heavy rain. They just soldiered through and that is not uncommon for these individuals. Their dedication is extremely humbling,” said Swanty.
Watcnic's obituary appeared in this newspaper on____________
