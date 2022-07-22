SPRINGERVILLE
Living in the White Mountains is a blessing. Knowing the history of this area is an obligation to those pioneers who came before us and settled here.
Movies and television shows about the Old West make it look adventurous and romantic. It was adventurous, but it was probably mostly frightening and dangerous.
The unknown perils they faced crossing this great land in horse-drawn wagons and on foot would be a feat that many of us today would never consider.
Springerville’s history began in the 1870s but records of this history didn’t begin until the 1880s with the establishment of three short-lived newspapers, The St. John’s Herald, The Pioneer and The Apache Chief.
For over 100 years there was no local repository for the historical stories of Springerville. It wasn’t until a lifelong resident and descendant of pioneer Gustav Becker, Jack Becker, began writing and documenting this history. You can visit the website he created at roundvalleyaz.com.
The old white schoolhouse on Main Steet in Springerville was originally erected in 1884. Over the years, it has been added onto and remodeled and served the community for 99 years until 1983.
The building sat in disarray for the next 19 years. The old bronze school bell, now on display on the front lawn, was used to call the students to class until 1950.
Fortunately for us, many residents heard about the decision to tear down the old Springerville school in 2002. Spearheaded by Phelps and Kay Wilkins, the Save Our School Committee was formed to turn the decaying building into a community showplace.
Working with then town manager Steve West and likeminded citizens Bud and Theresa Becker, Bob and Kay Dyson, Roxanne Knight, John Wilhelm, Trish Patterson, Pete and Connie Hill and Gloria Eagar, the SOS committee began the process to raise $500,000 to start the project. It is now called the Springerville Heritage Center.
The Heritage Center is home to five museums that house the local history and stories of the original pioneer families. Walking into the building will be like taking a trip back to the 1920s.
The main hallway displays the work of local artists and many of the rooms have been named for the families that donated their history to the museum.
The public meeting room honors the Udall-Johnson family with pictures and stories.
The beautiful theater was donated by Joseph and Emma Udall.
The pioneering Becker family also has a room dedicated to them.
Renee Cushman lived at what is now called the Sipes Wildlife Area and bequeathed many of her furnishings and art to the LDS church after her passing.
Pete and Connie Hill remodeled the largest room for her possessions, the most notable item being a Rembrandt etching.
Before entering the historical room, named for the Ed and Emma Burk family, you will pass through a room displaying the volcanic birth of this area.
There is also the Casa Malpais Museum where tours of the old ruins start. Don’t forget to visit the gift shop.
The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Casa Malpais tours are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tour prices are $10 for 60 and older, $12 for 13-59, $5 for 4-12 and free for 4 years old and under.
The Heritage Center is at 418 E. Main St. in Springerville. The telephone number is 928-333-2656, ext. 230.
When stopping in, say hello to Museum Director Marcie Bafford and her crew of experienced guides Jeff Fisher, Daryl Willis and Beth Conman.
