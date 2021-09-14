Photos by Jim Headley/The Independent
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Chaz Hatch buys vacant dealership
- Best of the Mountain released today
- Family dog shot by police officer in front of kids
- Show Low Police-felony arrests
- Rawlings' case heats up as jury trial nears
- 2021 Springerville Rib Throwdown was mouthwatering success
- St. Johns Police make big fentanyl bust
- Yellowjackets happy with 'ugly win'
- Ralph E. Joy, epitome of the American Dream
- Three vehicle collision results in one fatality
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Pinetop AZFG might have some explaining to do (40)
- Biden withdrew US troops unsafely (28)
- It’s not about you (18)
- Summit hospital at capacity (10)
- Covid Clown World (10)
- Not me (9)
- Threats lockdown Blue Ridge Schools again (6)
- AZFGD owes no explanation (6)
- Relocation not an option for mountain lion (6)
- Rawlings' case heats up as jury trial nears (6)
- Lake beating victim slapped with restraining order (6)
- State law limits school COVID-19 policies (6)
- Lower labor standards (5)
- Water, water everywhere? Not any more! (5)
- Am I being robbed? (5)
- Hospitals are full again (5)
- Schools, cities battle governor over COVID mandates (5)
- Family dog shot by police officer in front of kids (4)
- There should have been a bridge (4)
- End to the war (4)
- Machine vote tallies tested (4)
- Bizarro world (4)
- COVID-19 surges and school boards wrestle with no-win choices (3)
- Chaz Hatch buys vacant dealership (3)
- Frontier updates ACC on 911 outages (2)
- Navajo County plunks down grant money for broadband master plan (2)
- Help with flooding please (2)
- We need vaccines (2)
- Civil cases update (2)
- First official Navajo Code Talker state holiday celebrated (2)
- Secret Trails: A Clarification (2)
- White Mountains Veterans Tribute (2)
- Lost in the mountains and the heroes who saved her (2)
- Two week old fawn left at area thrift store (2)
- It is the city's job (2)
- Counties must cope with host of voting law changes (2)
- Navajo County seeks federal money to boost broadband (2)
- Please do the right thing (1)
- We deserve better (1)
- 'Justice for Joey' (1)
- Failure of the war in Afghanistan (1)
- NPC breaks ground on new skills center (1)
- 2021 Show Low Battle of the Bands and Vans (1)
- Arthur Cisco (1)
- It’s not about you follow (1)
- Honoring Our Heroes underway at Show Low Elks Lodge (1)
- Over 100 cats rescued from hoarders (1)
- 'Round the Mountain (1)
- The modern day history of the White Mountains (1)
- Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day (1)
- Something of importance (1)
- 9-11 (1)
- Yeager, Cougars drub Redskins (1)
- Prosecutors: Chock was high (1)
- Supreme Court deals another blow to school funding (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.