EAGAR — When the Call to the Public was announced at Eagar’s town council meeting on October 1, Gary Finch came forward to speak about the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest proposed Travel Management Plan.
“Right now, they are operating on the 1987 forest planning agreement. If they get travel management passed, there are three alternatives. Alternative 1 is to do nothing with the existing conditions,” Gary Finch said. “By the time you get to the third one, there’s hardly any access to the forest at all. If they go with (Alternative 1), then after they pass it, they can change it anytime they want to.”
He used two large maps, one from Nov. 6, 2007, and another, more recent map showing the proposed changes. Finch said that the proposed changes do not represent a 15% reduction of access to the forest, but an 85% reduction.
Alternative 2 is the Forest Service’s“Preferred Alternative.” A total of 532 miles of roads that are currently accessible are closed to the public in the Preferred Alternative. Alternative 3, which was not selected, is more restrictive, closes an additional 688 miles of roads. The “Preferred Alternative” removes some roads from public access, but creates 68 percent more roads for motorized access, according to the Forest Service.
“What I’m asking is that the town of Eagar find out all you can about it, and please draft a letter in opposition to the Forest Service doing this.”
Jim Finch, Jr. also spoke on the subject, echoing the same sentiments of Gary Finch. He discussed the difficulties in using the public comment system and encouraging others to become involved, as well as ways the cities could help.
Gary Finch and Jim Finch, Jr., as well as others in the Citizens for Multiple Land Use and Access (CMLUA), have been fighting attempts by the Forest Service to close road access to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest for over 14 years.
“We really, really need the municipalities to join in this and get us some action,” Jim Finch, Jr. pleaded. “One comment is not enough. Two thousand comments [are] not enough. You have the right to comment on every single road on this forest. Every single road. Every single anything that matters to you. So please do it.”
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
