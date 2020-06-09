SHOW LOW — Some disappointment and opposition was voiced regarding cancellation of the City of Show Low’s Freedomfest, Fourth of July parade and wet zone. Show Low residents Allison Hephner, Mike Bosley and Bob Schultz spoke during Call to the Public in the Tuesday, June 2 regular council meeting.
The council announced the decision to cancel the signature holiday events with the exception of an enhanced fireworks show scheduled the evening of July 4.
The cancellation was communicated in a May 29 press release which stated, “Due to ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, the City of Show Low made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s popular Fourth of July parade, wet zone and FreedomFest events.”
Allison Hephner is a long-time resident of Show Low and candidate running for the Dist. IV Navajo County Board of Supervisors seat. She said she recognizes “the controlled chaos that the events bring to the area” and also pointed out the additional traffic around Show Low High School generated by the fireworks show.
“The police and fire and everyone has done very well at getting people in and out safely,” says Hephner but asked for more consideration to “mitigate the extra traffic” in the residential neighborhoods adjacent to the high school..
“I know that COVID-19 is very serious,” added Hephner. “But please review why you are doing this and if cancelling these events is the best choice for the areas here.”
Show Low resident and business owner, Mike Bosley, also expressed concern about the event cancellation sharing that “many businesses look forward to the visitors during the Fourth of July holiday events and parade.”
“We need this; the businesses need this,” said Bosley. “Please reconsider cancelling FreedomFest because it’s a huge economic boost for businesses on the Mountain.”
“COVID has really taken a hit on our local economy,” added Bosley. “Families come here for their summer vacation and the Fourth of July is the kickoff for summer tourism in the White Mountains. Taking these events off the books really hurts.”
Bosley ended his statement by handing each councilor a picture of a little girl attending the Fourth of July parade in Show Low. “This is a quick memento for you from several years ago,” Bosley told the council. “She embodies the kids that love this parade, look forward to the parade and show the American spirit of FreedomFest.”
Bob Schultz of Show Low was the last person to speak during Call to the Public, explaining that he was “very disappointed” that the city was not going to have the Fourth of July parade. “We really need it this time.”
“I want to share how this decision came about as necessary by the council,” responded Mayor Daryl Seymore in response to Hephner, Bosley and Schultz’s comments. “The situation that we are clearly under is by executive order of our governor. He has not lifted or given us the directive to have events of this size. He has provided guidelines for the Farmer’s Market to follow; those are approved.”
“The decision did not come lightly,” he added. “It is especially disheartening to have to cancel Freedom Fest and the parade because this year is Show Low’s 150th anniversary. “There is nobody that has wanted to have these events more than this council. We have planned and budgeted for them but one of our top priorities is the safety of our citizens, workers and first responders.”
“If the Governor was to change his decision [about large gatherings] and there was still time to put it together for the Fourth of July, it would give us the opportunity to go forward,” explained Seymore. “We cannot put the citizen’s safety at risk at this time.”
“Our Parks and Recreation Department didn’t take the decision lightly either; we met with police and fire and others in the community,” assured Seymore. “We have enhanced the firework show so that there will be higher projectiles that can be seen by more people from farther away. We are trying the make it the best and safest event we can.”
Planning & Zoning
Two Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission vacancies were recently filled following interviews by the city council and a “draw the Deuce of Clubs” card during the June 2 council meeting.
One commissioner vacancy arose from resignation of the seat by Kathleen Behrends who was “regrettably unable to fulfill her term due to health issues.” Behrends term expires on March 2021 and has been filled by Dawn Wilson.
Brandt Clark’s term expires March 2023 but became open when he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the city council.
The city advertised both vacancies and received applications from Bill Bess, James Hoffman, Stephen Roberts and Dawn Wilson.
Following the interviews, council members were instructed by City Clerk Tamra Reidhead to choose their top two preferences to fill the seats.
Dawn Wilson obtained the most votes and was chosen to fill one of the vacancies.
Bill Bess and Stephen Roberts received the exact same number of votes and second highest number of votes from counselors, resulting in a tie. The tie was broken by both candidates drawing cards, alternately, from the city’s deck of cards. Mayor Seymore oversaw the draw, confirming that Bill Bess drew the deuce of clubs card.
The council approved a 7-0 motion approving Dawn Wilson and Bill Bess to fill the vacancies.
A special 25 years
A special presentation was made by the council in recognition of retired city employee, Arthur “AC” Cucuel. More information about AC’s contributions to the City of Show Low will be shared in an upcoming edition of the Independent.
Instead of canceling our annual Fourth of July parade and freedomfest we should simply call it a ‘Fourth of July Rally’ – then, like many cities nationwide we can ‘assemble peacefully‘ to watch a parade, eat, drink, listen to music; therefore infusIng much-needed capital into our community. If an attendee is worried about the virus they can wear a mask.
There are 1003 cases of covid In whiteriver and it is starting to spread throughout our community this is something to consider
With the number of COVID-19 cases still increasing, the responsible thing is to cancel Freedomfest. It hurts us all in many different ways, but it is the right thing to do for the health of our community and visitors.
Let me get this right...groups of people can get together to riot and protest, but we can’t get together to celebrate Independence Day. That is messed up in so many ways!
There are 1003 cases of COVID In Whiteriver and it is starting to spread throughout our community this is something to consider.
