“Would you want a dollar store being built behind your residence?” asked community member Randy Harris at Thursday's Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council meeting.
The town's Planning and Zoning Commission on March 9 approved a preliminary plan to build a Dollar Tree on the south side of Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall. The store would be north of the Summer Haven neighborhood.
Chairman John Salskov and member Allison Stewart recused themselves from the vote due to conflicts of interest that neither went into detail about.
The motion passed 4-1, with Todd Fernau opposing.
This would be the third dollar store within 1 mile of Town Hall.
In both the council and planning and zoning meetings, several residents expressed their reasons for opposing Dollar Tree going in.
Harris, who has lived in Summer Haven for over 20 years, went over some of his and other neighbors’ concerns. He said traffic and noise and light pollution would cause property values in Summer Haven to decrease.
Harris said eight other neighbors oppose the Dollar Tree going in. “We have submitted an appeal to that plan and we’re moving forward with that,” he said.
Harris also said the developer of the Dollar Tree submitted a plan that includes a 6-foot wooden privacy fence.
“We feel that the wood fence is inappropriate, inadequate and would deteriorate over a short period of time,” he said. If the plan to build the Dollar Tree is approved “we are going to ask that the developer build an 8-foot block wall. We feel that would us give more security and privacy.”
In order to build an 8-foot fence, the developer would need to get a variance,” said Jeremiah Loyd, community development director for the town.
Some concerns of the council were parking, drainage and room for garbage and delivery trucks getting in and out of the parking lot.
Michael Delaney of Delaney Property Group LLC addressed the council, and community members said the store would be a good neighbor.
“You know when we came to Pinetop looking for a site we found a piece of property that was zoned correctly and was available for sale and so that’s how we ended up here,” Delaney said. “We didn’t designate a neighborhood that we thought we could prop up next to and try to build and upset status quo. That’s by no means what we’re trying to do. We are putting up a privacy fence between the zoning.”
Delaney added that the lighting will be designed to stay within the property itself and will not leak into the neighborhood. Loyd added that Dollar Tree provided a lighting exhibit showing that the light will be shielded away from the neighbors.
Delaney addressed the neighbor’s concerns saying, “I do understand where you’re coming from.”
“We certainly don’t want to offend anyone in our construction, our development. We want everybody to be happy and copacetic and hope that at the end of the day that’s how it ends up,” Delaney said.
He added that, if approved, he is willing to work through any concerns.
Loyd said the only issue that the developer hasn’t addressed is screening. He said it’s required that there be a tree every 15 feet, and this will help deflect sound and light in Summer Haven.
The original plan for the building was to have a metal exterior, but that goes against the town code, so exterior insulation finishing system will be used instead. He said EIFS is similar to stucco.
Dollar Tree’s operation hours are planned for 9 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m.
