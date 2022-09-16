Rotary

Rotarian David Fish and Rotary Club President Deb Eldridge congratulate two outstanding high school seniors, Haley Heath and Alison Blomstrand, at an award ceremony at the Green Tree Inn and Suites in Pinetop. Haley Heath attends Show Low High School and Alison Blomstrand attends Blue Ridge High School. The students were selected for recognition because of their academic success, their participation in student government, sports, and clubs.

 Submitted

Rotary Club of the White Mountains honored two seniors from local high schools for their scholastic achievements. The students were recognized at the regular meeting of the Club with their parents and faculty attending.

Alison Blomstrand, a 17-year-old senior at Blue Ridge High School and Haley Sophie Heath, a 16-year-old senior at Show Low High School were each named as students of the month by the Rotary Club of the White Mountains.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.