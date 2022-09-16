Rotarian David Fish and Rotary Club President Deb Eldridge congratulate two outstanding high school seniors, Haley Heath and Alison Blomstrand, at an award ceremony at the Green Tree Inn and Suites in Pinetop. Haley Heath attends Show Low High School and Alison Blomstrand attends Blue Ridge High School. The students were selected for recognition because of their academic success, their participation in student government, sports, and clubs.
Rotary Club of the White Mountains honored two seniors from local high schools for their scholastic achievements. The students were recognized at the regular meeting of the Club with their parents and faculty attending.
Alison Blomstrand, a 17-year-old senior at Blue Ridge High School and Haley Sophie Heath, a 16-year-old senior at Show Low High School were each named as students of the month by the Rotary Club of the White Mountains.
Alison Blomstrand, a senior at Blue Ridge High School is the Student Body Vice President, a member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Society, choir club, and theater club. She participated in the All-Region Honor Choir, and also won fourth place in the Voice of Democracy Contest. She dedicates a lot of time to service including community service, yard work at the Humane Society, cleaning the school, singing at the “Cruzin the Rim” car show, and she went on a church mission this past summer to Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, to build a house for a homeless family of five. She plans to attend West Point Military Academy or Air Force Academy after graduation. She would like to be a Civil Affairs Officer.
Her parents are Laura Blomstarnd, an Elementary and Junior High Music Teacher and Brian Blomstrand, a Junior High and High School Music Teacher. Her sisters are Katy and Emily Blomstrand, age 19. Her grandparents are Tom and Kathleen Ensman of Pinetop, and Tom and Karen Blomstrand of Bend, Oregon. Her most influential faculty member is Jesse Reeck who taught her how to analyze all situations and effectively portray her thoughts and ideas. Her advice for incoming freshman? “When problem solving on your own doesn’t provide you with an answer, don’t be afraid to ask for help”.
Haley Heath, a senior at Show Low High School is the Student Body President, Captain of the wrestling team, Spirit Leader, and a manager at her grandmother’s restaurant. She won first place in epidemiology in the northern California region, received the National Rural and Small Town Aptitude (NRSTA) award, and achieved second place at the state wrestling tournament as a freshman. She has participated in the Science Olympiad, Mock Trial, Dance, National Honor Society and Martial Arts. After graduation, she plans to attend a four year university, complete her masters degree in genetics/molecular biology, and begin research in graduate school. She plans to become a research scientist and eventually invent something or start a company helping people and communities.
Her parent is Cody Heath. Her grandparents are Sandy May and Richard Nicastro of Show Low. Her most influential faculty members were Adam Lane, who introduced her to the Science Olympiad and her passion for science, and Julie Cota, who helped her push through when it seemed relentless. Her advice for incoming freshman? “The more you dream the closer you’ll be to those dreams. The more you learn and work hard the closer you’ll be to fulfilling them”.
Rotary is a service club that supports Blue Ridge and Show Low High Schools with scholarships, youth leadership programs, international youth exchange, and student of the month awards. Rotary meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month except holiday times.
The White Mountain club is part of Rotary International with more than a million members worldwide in 35,000 clubs in more than two hundred countries which work together to: Promote peace, Fight disease, Provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, Save mothers and children, Support education, and Grow local economies.
