EAGAR — The Round Valley High School cheer squad participated in the Game Day State Championship cheer competition held Dec. 18 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The cheer squad is led by Erica Scarbrough and Stephanie Taylor.
Scarbrough has led the dance squad at the high school for around 14 years and took the cheer squad on for the first time this year. She attended Blue Ridge High School and was a member of the cheer team. She also went on to Mesa Community College to cheer for the Thunderbirds.
Taylor also participated in cheer at Round Valley while in high school.
The competition started with a qualifying round to determine teams advancing to participate in the finals.
The teams were judged or evaluated on the fight song, band chant and sideline- and crowd-leading scores with deductions coming from timing and safety to determine a final score.
The Game Day competition is a new competition introduced in the past few years by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, and this is the first year Round Valley has participated.
Scarbrough described the basics of the competition as a quick test of the cheer squad simulating cheering at a football game with everything packed into an under three-minute performance.
Essentially the cheer squad will come out and perform a chant and dance or band chant that is in conjunction with the song the band is playing at the game.
The team is then given a game situation such as first-down-and-10 and it has to determine whether the team is on offense or defense and do a cheer that fits the situation given.
This runs into a crowd-leading cheer, which is then followed up by the school’s fight song.
Round Valley was awarded the opportunity to go first of the 60 teams listed on the AIA championship schedule.
Scarbrough had concerns about going first due to her experience with judging at these type of competitions.
“You never score the first team out very high because you never know what to expect after that,” she reflected.
The team came out and performed well and secured a spot on the finals invitation back that afternoon. Performing next was St. Johns, lead by coach Becky Orona, and they also grabbed the judges’ attention and qualified to advance to the finals.
In the finals, Benson grabbed first place followed by Yuma Catholic in second. St. Johns finished in third place followed by Round Valley in fourth place.
“We will gladly take fourth place for Division 4. It was well earned,” Scarbrough said about her team’s performance.
The cheer team will appear Saturday for the AIA state qualifiers that will determine which teams are able to compete in the state finals on March 12 again at the same venue.
Although Scarbrough and Taylor are preparing the team to compete now, they also have their eyes looking to the future.
The team is lead by seniors Afton Hamblin, Rose Geisler and Anikah Ray.
The team did not pick up any freshman this year, however.
Scarbrough noted for girls and boys who might not be inclined to be on the field or the court, but still want to be involved and around the action, to stay active, and fit in a team atmosphere, to come out and explore the cheer and dance programs.
Tryouts are held toward the end of the school year and they start preparation for the new school sports season right away during the summer.
“We are building a program to compete in our division,” Scarbrough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.