The Round Valley Community Services and Senior Center is up and running with a wide variety of community-based programs designed to help those in need, as well as to provide meals and assistance to senior citizens.
The center provides Meals on Wheels, transportation, crisis assistance, replacement of broken or non-working appliances, gas and grocery vouchers, food commodities and housing assistance to local residents.
Its Crisis and Utilities Assistance division offers support services for people in poverty.
“There are many people in our area who, due to economic hardships, are faced with the threat of homelessness or the inability to adequately heat their homes during the winter,” said Robin Aguero, director of Community Services.
“Local households are also faced with the inability to repair or replace one of their major appliances — and we are here to help.”
The center also provides low-income rental assistance, and meals for the Head Start program.
A department of the town of Springerville, the center provides services to all residents of Apache County.
The majority of clients who receive services live within a 30-mile radius and cover the areas of Springerville, Eagar, Vernon, Nutrioso, Alpine, Greer and other nearby unincorporated areas of Apache County.
The Community Services Department has been providing services to the community for more than 40 years, including congregate meals for seniors, transportation services, low-income utility assistance and a weekly drive-thru food bank.
Recently, Community Services added, with the help of funding through The University of Arizona Department of Nutritional Sciences, a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program that includes nutritional education, healthy living support and physical activity programs for seniors, as well as for pre-K through eighth grade youth.
“The Senior Center is a great place to enjoy the company of other seniors or to get assistance when you need a helping hand,” Aguero said. “We offer a variety of services. Not only are meals available, but there are opportunities for exercising, education, training and volunteer services.”
The center has also provided road trips for seniors, including trips to the Cat Walk Recreation Area in Glenwood, New Mexico, Silver City, New Mexico, Dolly Steamboat in Apache Junction and Laughlin, Nevada.
The center is planning a trip to the Arizona Renaissance Festival in Gold Canyon in February.
More information about that trip is available by calling the Round Valley Community Services and Senior Center.
The Community Center is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Lunch is served at the Senior Center at 11:30 a.m. each day, with a salad bar every Wednesday. There is also bingo on Wednesdays after the lunch.
The center provides transportation for seniors as well averaging about 180 trips a month
Meals on Wheels delivers between 10 and 10:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday, and is a great service for seniors who have difficulty getting out of their homes. To qualify for Meals on Wheels, call the Community Center.
The center also hosts a Fun, Fit and Fab program at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, which alternates between physical activities and nutrition education from UA staff.
On Monday, Feb. 14, the center will hold a sweet treat food demonstration using just a few simple ingredients.
A Mardi Gras party/luncheon will also be held on Wednesday, March 2.
For information about Meals on Wheels, the Renaissance Festival trip or any other services, call the Community Center at 928-333-2516.
