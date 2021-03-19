Round Valley High School had its first girls wrestling team on record for the 2021 wrestling season.
Despite many challenges that COVID-19 brought, our girls made RVHS history by competing during the season and capping off at the girls wrestling state tournament.
Our team consisted of these six girls throughout the season: Bella Salazar, Leilany Mendoza, Jaden Finch, Grayce Williams, Sonora Harper and Riley Quetel.
At the state tournament, Salazar placed fifth out of 32 wrestlers in her weight class. Harper finished in the top 12, while Finch and Quetel fought hard on day one.
Developing a girls wrestling team has been a great way to offer more opportunities for our student-body athlete base.
We have an excellent coaching staff in head coach Shawn Salazar and Aaron Salazar, Garrett Finch and Kalicia Hamblin. Their dedication to our student athletes and wrestlers is highly appreciated with the numerous hours and time that they put into our wrestling programs.
We look forward to next season, when hopefully COVID-19 will be a thing of the past. During COVID-19 and this winter wrestling season, many schools opted to not participate in girls wrestling.
When they come back, we look forward to competing in more matches in preparation for the next state tournament.
