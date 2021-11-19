Round Valley Unified School District recently received a continuation of its budget override, which the district was able to secure five years ago. The continuation will give the district about $1.3 million, enabling it to keep its class sizes the same without having to make any staff reductions.
It will also help facilitate community programs, help support youth sports including football baseball, soccer and basketball by allowing teams to use RVUSD’s facilities. The money also helps fund extracurricular activities, according to Superintendent Mike Gorman.
“We were able to ask our taxpayers if they would be able to go over the budget limit set by the state,” he said. “We’re not asking for more money -- the override has already been approved. We’re just asking to keep it.”
What that means is that people in the Round Valley school district are paying a little more in taxes — but not an undoable amount.
“It’s estimated to be 33 cents of $100 of the assessed value of their property,” Gorman said. “So that’s estimated at less than $3.30 per month for a home assessed at $100,000.”
To get the budget override, the school district’s board had to apply through the county superintendent’s office. The district then requested a continuation of that override.
“We have a total of seven years,” Gorman said, “but the last three years, we don’t get that full amount. We’ll only get a partial amount the sixth and seventh year, and after that, it will just go away.”
He added that the district is very grateful to the community for agreeing to go over the state budget limit to make the override possible.
“We’re feeling pretty blessed,” he said.
There are about 1400 students in the Round Valley Unified district.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
