WINSLOW — The Round Valley Elks visited Winslow to face the Bulldogs on Oct. 13.
The game was bumped up to accommodate scheduling challenges for the Arizona Interscholastic Association referees covering football games each week.
In the 42-14 victory, the Elks were led once again by junior quarterback Ryker Marble who started the scoring early with a touchdown run of 16 yards on the fifth play of the game following a steady dose of Kyle Clark running for the Elks.
Round Valley held Winslow with a four-and-out possession and got the ball back around the 35-yard line of the Elks.
After a few runs, Marble broke off a 53-yard run for another touchdown early in the first quarter.
Winslow held onto the ball more on the next drive as it mixed runs and throws to keep the Elks off balance.
Both teams punted back and forth before the Elks gained great field position within the 35-yard line of the Bulldogs. Marble capped this drive with a 7-yard throw to Brody Ziegler for the touchdown.
The teams traded punts again for much of the second quarter, but the Elks got the ball back with about 1:13 to go before halftime.
Marble hit Jordan Elmer on a 60-yard pass for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs tried to score with time running down in the half by throwing the ball. Round Valley cornerback Dallon Walker stepped in front of a Winslow receiver and raced 45 yards to the end zone with the interception and give the Elks a 35-0 halftime lead.
Winslow came out of the half with a variety of trick plays like a double-reverse pass that picked up 27 yards.
The Elks defense held and forced a punt to get the ball back to start their first drive in the third quarter.
Backup quarterback Brett Jordan connected with Marble on a 43-yard pass to put the Elks in scoring position once again. On the next play, Jordan’s quarterback keeper for 24 yards gave the Elks a 42-0 lead.
The Bulldogs found success on their next drive, which would be capped with a 50-yard run by Mathew Chittenden. Winslow added a second score in the final moments to end with a final score of 42-14.
Speaking to Elks assistant coach Travis Trickey, he said he was pleased with the effort by the team as the Elks were once again able to get out to a fast start.
The Elks continue to battle injuries or illness and had some players filling in for positions once again.
Trickey talked about how sophomore Conner Lueker came in to help the linebacker group and did a good job playing up a level. The Elks are still working on settling into a groove on defense to accommodate the changes they are have made and getting reps for the players in new positions is positive for the team.
The Elks will host Page at 7 p.m. Friday in the Round Valley Dome, and Trickey hopes that the players will come out and play to the level of the coaching staff’s “expectations.” He hopes to keep introducing options for the players to help them build on getting better each week.
— Scott Madrid
Show Low 57, Window Rock 12
It took the Show Low Cougars less than a minute to start the scoring at Window Rock on Oct. 14. Gage Reidhead settled under a Nash Brewer pass and covered 65 yards for the game’s first score. Calvin Morgan kicked the extra point and the Cougars led 7-0 before all the Cougar fans could even settle into their seats.
After the Cougars stopped the Fighting Scouts and took the ball on their own 27-yard line, Brewer again aired the ball out and this time connected with Jett Walker on a 73-yard score. Again, Morgan booted the ball through the uprights and just four minutes into the game, Show Low led 14-0.
Window Rock’s Taylor Begay passed and ran the Scouts down the field and on a 6-yard quarterback draw, Begay put the home team on the board. The try for a two-point conversion failed and just eight minutes into in the game, Window Rock had closed the score to 14-6 and was threatening to make a good game of the contest.
Brewer was having none of that and with plenty of help from the Show Low offensive line, he took two minutes to drive the length of the field, scoring on an 11-yard keeper and with Morgan’s kick, the lead was 21-6 as the first quarter ended.
Again, Begay’s passing and running moved the ball for Window Rock, but with nine minutes left in the half, the Scouts turned the ball over on downs at the Show Low 48-yard line.
And once again, Brewer led the quick-strike offense down the field and in just under two minutes, the Cougars scored again. Brewer connected again with Reidhead on a 6-yard pass and then connected with Sergio Villabina for the two-point conversion and the score stood at 29-6.
After a Window Rock turnover, Villabina scored on a 15-yard run and, as so often happens, Morgan kicked the extra point and Show Low led 36-6 at halftime.
Just as the first half had gone, Brewer continued to dominate from his quarterback position. In the first six minutes of the second half, Brewer ran 32 yards for a score and hit Walker for his second touchdown pass on a 21-yard strike. Morgan’s two kicks were good and Show Low had a commanding 50-6 lead.
Carson Cooper picked off a Begay pass and handed the ball to the Show Low offense at the 11-yard line.
From there, Ryan Kishbaugh, seeing his first extensive action in three weeks due to an ankle injury, covered the 11 yards and with Morgan’s extra-point consistency, the Cougars led 57-6.
Coach Carlo Hernandez played his reserves for the fourth quarter and the only scoring was a 2-yard run by Window Rock’s Elijah Kane Morgan to make the final score 57-12.
The Cougars play Monument Valley at 7 p.m. Friday at the Show Low High School stadium in a 3A Northeast region game.
The fourth-ranked Cougars (7-1, 5-0) are in first place in the region while the No. 18 Mustangs (5-3, 3-3) are fighting for one of the 16 playoff positions.
Monument Valley 54, Blue Ridge 43
After fumbling on its first offensive play and being intercepted for a touchdown on its third possession, Blue Ridge battled uphill for the majority of the game. After an early score by host Monument Valley, Jace Barton put the Yellowjackets back in the game on a 55-yard run and Blue Ridge held its only lead of 7-6.
The Mustangs came right back and scored in just four plays plus a 15-yard penalty on the Yellowjackets and took the lead for good at 12-7. Then came the play that took the wind out of the Blue Ridge sails as the Mustangs returned an interception 61 yards for a score and an 18-7 lead. That was followed by another MV interception on the and resulted in a nine-play, 46-yard drive and a first quarter score of 26-7.
After stopping the Mustangs on their first drive in the second quarter, the Yellowjackets went on a five-play, 52-yard drive highlighted by three straight completions by quarterback Luke Berlin and capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Seth Slaughter to cut the deficit to 26-14.
The Yellowjackets forced a punt and took over on their 32-yard line. In just five plays, Blue Ridge had the ball on the MV 4. Four straight running plays yielded just 3 yards and the Mustangs took over on their 1-yard line having stopped the Blue Ridge running game. On the first play from scrimmage, Jake Esparza appeared to have intercepted the Mustang pass, but the play was ruled a dual possession and given to the offense, Monument Valley.
The Yellowjacket defense wasn’t done and after a huge scrum at midfield, a fumble was ruled and the ball awarded to Blue Ridge. In just three plays, the Yellowjackets scored on a 4-yard run by Barton and with Reid Granillo’s third successful extra-point kick, Blue Ridge had closed the score to 26-21 at halftime.
Monument Valley struck quickly to start the second half with a 70-yard drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass for a 32-21 lead after a failed PAT.
The Yellowjackets, as they would do the rest of the game, countered the Mustang score with one of their own. This time it was a field goal by Granillo to bring the score to 32-24. Then luck was on the side of the Yellowjackets as they recovered a pooch kick at the Monument Valley 25-yard line and in just four plays brought the score to 32-30 on a Barton run of 9 yards. The two-point try was unsuccessful, but the Yellowjackets had climbed back into the game.
The Mustangs were having none of the Blue Ridge momentum and hit on a 72-yard touchdown pass to open up a 40-30 lead. The Yellowjackets looked shell-shocked and punted after just five plays. The Blue Ridge defense once again stopped the Mustangs on downs shortly into the fourth quarter. Barton rushed for 15 yards on three carries, and then Slaughter took a Berlin pass and raced in from 26 yards. Granillo’s kick made the score 40-37.
Monument Valley recovered the onside kick and took over at their 49-yard line and in just five plays scored again. This time the PAT was good and the Mustangs opened a 47-37 lead with about seven minutes left.
Blue Ridge did not give up and went on a 61-yard drive capped by a 15-yard run by Franko Harris and the deficit was closed to 47-43. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Mustangs at their 45-yard line and after a holding penalty set them back to the 35 they went on a nine-play drive to the Blue Ridge 21-yard line. On fourth-and-11, the quarterback scrambled out to his left and found a receiver in the end zone to cap the score at 54-43.
Blue Ridge hosts Winslow on Friday in a 3A Northeast Region game. The No. 16 Yellowjackets need a win against 20th-ranked Bulldogs to stay in the playoff picture. A loss will definitely hurt the opportunity to be playing in November.
Mogollon 55, Joseph City 0
HEBER — Joseph City’s Wildcats came into Mogollon Mustang territory off of a 48-0 win over Fredonia and with a 5-3 record and renewed confidence that they would match up well with the Mustangs.
Though the Wildcats lost the opening coin flip, they made the Mustangs work on their first drive. It took coach Rick Samon’s Mustang squad over five minutes and 11 plays to cross the Wildcats’ goal line for a 6-0 lead. Payton Reidhead with a 5-yard run scored that first touchdown and gave Mogollon the lead. The Wildcats got a sack and a fumble sack in that drive to keep the Mustang offense on the field.
Joseph City quarterback Blake Palmer and receiver Bannon Johnstun connected on a 17-yard completion, and running backs Cole Moss and Owen Beatty each carried the ball twice for a total of 21 yards and the Wildcats had the Mustangs on their heels. Then lightning struck in the form of Mustang Keagan Porter. A bad snap went off Palmer’s hands and Porter scooped the ball up and ran away from everyone for a 67-yard score. At the 2:35 mark of the first quarter, the Mustangs had a 12-0 lead and the momentum had shifted.
After a 10-play drive, the Wildcats turned the ball over to the Mustangs, and in just three plays the home squad had a 20-0 lead. The scoring play was a Kyson Owens to Brock Reidhead pass for 48 yards. Owens ran for the two-point conversion and the Mustangs were asserting themselves.
Though the Palmer to Johnstun combination remained effective, the Wildcats could not penetrate the Mustangs’ goal line against the “bend but not break” defense. Johnstun caught seven of Palmer’s throws for 81 yards in the first half but the closest the Wildcats could come to scoring was the Mustangs’ 5-yard line as time ran out in the first half.
Owens scored on a 39-yard run and completed a two-point conversion to Blayk Kelton to give the Mustangs a 28-0 halftime lead.
The second half was much like the first as Mogollon took the ball away from Joseph City on turnovers and scored often. Following a sack by both Brock Reidhead and Trexton Reidhead, Owens scored from 21 yards to make the score 34-0. After a pass breakup by Owens on a Palmer throw, which turned the ball over to the Mustangs on downs, Owens ran for 34 yards, Ryan Ulmer ran for 17, and Luke Crandell topped off the three-play, 55-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdodwn run. Owens passed to Cort Porter for the two-point conversion on the last touchdown and the Mustangs had the game comfortably in hand with a 42-0 lead after three quarters.
The younger Mustangs took over in the fourth quarter as freshman quarterback threw a 6-yard strike to Ulmer for a touchdown and Bryson Kelton scampered 34 yards to score. Alexis Blasingame capped the scoring by kicking the extra point that ended the scoring, and Mogollon headed into a first-round bye week in the state playoffs.
Mogollon enters the playoffs seeded third and will play the winner of the Joseph City at Cicero Prep Academy game on Oct. 28 at Mustang Stadium. The two-time defending champions will be looking for a three-peat but they likely will have to defeat No. 2 St. David and No. 1 Winkleman Hayden. Those two are the only teams to have defeated the Mustangs this year.
It will be sweet revenge for the Mustangs if they win a third straight state championship.
— Jon Burnham
