Runners from both Division 3 and Division 4 boys and girls cross country teams met Nov. 4 at the Holbrook Hidden Cove Golf Course in an effort to qualify for the state cross country championships.
Both teams and individuals are given the opportunity to qualify for the meet. If a team finished in the top 50% in the meet, the team qualifies for state championship. The top seven individuals who are not part of a qualifying team are also advanced to the championship for a chance to run.
The Mountains had some teams and individuals qualify to make the trip to the finals, which will be held Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix. The Division 4 meet starts at 9:25 a.m. and the Division 3 meet at 12:30 p.m.
Starting in Division 3, Snowflake had both boys and girls teams qualify to advance. The Snowflake boys team includes Trey Flake, Trevin Flake, Andrew Kupfer, Conner Willis, Tate Lunt, Drason Farnsworth and Logan Taylor. The Lady Lobos include Addison Craner, Evalyn Perez, Alesyia Barlow, Ryleigh Smith, Anna Lancaster, Abigail Williams and Kaja Brimhall.
Qualifying individuals for Division 3 include Steven Halls and Rocky Brown of Blue Ridge. On the girls side, Blue Ridge runners Gianna Girardi and Corian Fielding also qualified.
Blue Ridge coach Shana Atkinson earlier in the season indicated that “we could see really awesome” things for Halls and Brown as they both spent significant off-season time preparing for the upcoming season.
In Holbrook, Halls was the second across the line in 16 minutes 26½ seconds. Last year Halls crossed the line in 18:03.9 showing his improvement.
In Division 4 no Mountain teams qualified to advance, but Round Valley’s Preston Myers and Jonathon Madrid qualified as individuals.
Coach Josh Burton was glad to get additional participation this year as the Elks continue to build the program. Burton wants the kids to know “they can do hard things” as they carry on in life and face different challenges.
Speaking of doing hard things, in a previous conversation with coach Lynn Johnson of Snowflake, he talked about the “difficult” things that athletes face in all the sports and how they are different.
For example, if you tell a cross country runner that the workout for the day was a 10-mile run he or she might smile at the challenge, while if you told a football player to run a long distance as part of conditioning it probably would not be taken in the same positive, challenging way.
