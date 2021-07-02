Ruth Nielsen

Ellen Ruth Jackson Nielsen, 65, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was born May 9, 1956 in Ajo, Arizona.
Ruth is survived by her husband, David Nielsen, sons, Stuart (Michelle) Nielsen, Michael (Rebecca) Nielsen, daughters, Shanna Cox, Kandi (Dave) Hynes, Lesley Nielsen.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 1, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center. Interment followed at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Ruth’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St, Johns, handled arrangements.
