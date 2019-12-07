Round Valley Elks football team

Round Valley Elks varsity football team celebrate their first state championship in 39 years following its 34-28 win against Phoenix Christian on Friday. 

 Andy Staten/The Independent

SCOTTSDALE  - The Round Valley High School varsity football team defeated Phoenix Christian 34-28 on Friday, Dec. 6 to win the Division 2A state championship. The state title is the Elks’ first in football since 1980. See your Tuesday and Friday Independent for more coverage and photos by sports Editor Andy Staten.

