SCOTTSDALE - The Round Valley High School varsity football team defeated Phoenix Christian 34-28 on Friday, Dec. 6 to win the Division 2A state championship. The state title is the Elks’ first in football since 1980. See your Tuesday and Friday Independent for more coverage and photos by sports Editor Andy Staten.
breaking
RV Elks win state title
Andy Staten
Andy Staten is the sports editor of the White Mountain Independent.
