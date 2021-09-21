EAGAR — That Treyson Merrill was on the ball Friday night in Round Valley’s win over Chinle can be inferred literally and figuratively.
Early on in the Elks’ 62-8 thrashing of the Wildcats, the junior defensive end recovered three Chinle fumbles to help the Elks (4-0) build a 42-0 lead by the 5:14 mark of the first quarter at the Round Valley Dome.
Merrill’s first recovery came on the Wildcats’ first possession after the Elks quickly had grabbed a 7-0 lead on Seth Wiltbank’s 50-yard untouched dash up the right sideline. Merrill recovered a fumble by running back Dion Tsosie at the Chinle 43-yard line, setting up the Elks’ second touchdown as quarterback Ryker Marble connected with Jovan Ortiz at the 9:48 mark.
Less than a minute later the Elks took a 21-0 lead after the Elks’ defense chased down Chinle quarterback Shaydin Tsosie and forced another fumble that Merrill secured in the end zone at 8:57.
After two more touchdowns for the Elks — a 46-yard run by Wiltbank and a 46-yard reception by Rowdy Rivera from Marble — Merrill snagged his third fumble recovery of the night on the kickoff return at the Wildcats’ 12-yard line.
On the next play, Marble hit Ortiz for his third of four touchdown passes and a 42-0 lead.
With a nose for the ball, Merrill, who also plays tight end on offense, believes he gives the Elks a spark on defense.
“I would say in a way I contribute to firing up the team. I feel like everyone does their part and every now and then I make a play that they get all excited about. We have a pretty good defensive line. We’re penetrating a lot. We’re filling our gaps. Keanu, Pablo and Cisco are doing their jobs as well. We’re very solid out there right now,” Merrill said in crediting teammates Keanu Clark, Armando Garcia and Jadon Cisco.
Friday against Chinle was not the first game in which Merrill has made a defensive impact. Earlier this year in a 48-0 win over Phoenix Christian, Merrill forced a fumble and recovered two others, one of which resulted in a Round Valley score.
Among the multitude of coaches and observers on the Elks’ sideline is defensive coordinator Troy Merrill, also father to Treyson, who was beaming with pride during Friday’s game over the plays by Treyson and the entire defensive squad.
“It’s exciting to watch your own kid play and cause havoc out on the football field.” the coach said. “I’m proud of him as a dad, and I’m proud of him as a defensive coordinator that our defense is playing the way they are. We’ve got an amazing defensive line with Keano and Trey and Cisco in the middle and Armando Garcia. We have a force at the front line, and then you go into our secondary. We have four of the best DBs. Our DBs and our linebackers are great. We could go on and on. Jovan Ortiz is amazing. Rowdy’s amazing. They’re all good. Our defense seems like it’s clicking on all cylinders right now. Jadon Cisco is our anchor on both lines, defensively and offensively. It’s exciting to see Trey. It’s great stats, and I’m proud of him.”
Chinle requested the referees use a running clock after the Elks went ahead 48-0 on Marble’s fourth scoring pass, an 85-yarder to Ortiz at 9:36 of the second quarter.
The 0-2 Wildcats had a fairly effective running game with the burly tailback Tsosie and were in Round Valley territory frequently in the second half while the Elks substituted defensively. Chinle spoiled the Elks’ shutout bid on a 3-yard touchdown run by Luke Jones with 5:09 in the fourth quarter.
